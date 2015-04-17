(Repeats April 16 item with no changes to text)
* Canadian miner awarded $750 mln in arbitration decision
* Dispute centers on Las Brisas gold concession
* Major court decisions expected this year-Gold Reserve
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, April 16 Gold Reserve Inc, a small
Canadian miner that lost its crown jewel in a 2009
expropriation, is targeting Venezuelan assets as it seeks to
collect a $750 million arbitration award that would put new
strains on the cash-strapped government's finances.
With higher-profile cases including Exxon and ConocoPhillips
mired in delays, a technicality in Gold Reserve's case
filing has allowed it to aggressively seek out new jurisdictions
to execute its award.
Its actions could affect bondholders. Gold Reserve said on
Monday it has served various Luxembourg banks with writs of
garnishment relating to around $700 million in interest payments
on Venezuelan bonds and funds. The company targeted banks seen
as paying or transfer agents.
The dispute puts more pressure on President Nicolas Maduro
amid mounting worries about Venezuela's ability to service debt
and stave off a potential technical default due to unpaid
arbitration awards.
"We are definitely looking at other jurisdictions," Gold
Reserve's president, Doug Belanger, told Reuters on Thursday.
"Anything that's a commercial asset of the Venezuelan government
is on the table."
He said Gold Reserve is eyeing countries with the "best
jurisdiction, best law and most assets." He declined to give
further details.
The company is also engaged in legal wrangling in France,
Luxembourg and the United States, with decisions expected this
year, Belanger said.
Officials at Venezuela's petroleum and mining ministry were
not immediately available to comment.
ASSETS EYED
As a major crude producer and exporter, socialist-run
Venezuela has considerable international assets. And with 96
percent of its income stemming from oil revenue amid a deep
recession, the stakes are high.
The country owns major U.S refining unit Citgo Petroleum
Corp and has stakes in the Chalmette refinery in Louisiana, as
well as a network of refineries in the Caribbean, Sweden and the
United Kingdom.
But Venezuela has also moved to sell some of these units,
raising questions whether Caracas wants to reduce exposure to
avoid potential asset grabs, although the government has said it
would pay negative awards.
Legal adversaries have blasted Venezuela's moves to recuse
arbitrators or request revisions and annulments to awards as
tactics designed to stave off paying.
Gold Reserve took its case to an International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal, which in
September determined Venezuela must pay for the termination. The
award is enforceable in any of the 150-plus member states party
to the New York Convention.
In parallel, Gold Reserve continues to talk with government
representatives, Belanger said.
"There have been fruitful discussions recently," he said,
declining to comment on whether any settlement offers were on
the table. "Venezuela has an opportunity to settle this."
Venezuela in 2009 nationalized Gold Reserve's Las Brisas
concession, one of Latin America's largest gold deposits, as
part of a policy to increase state control of key economic
sectors.
Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Strategy at Jefferies,
said it's unclear how much cash Venezuela has on hand to pay the
award, which bears interest of Libor plus 2 percent.
"My initial thinking was that Venezuela will use delay
tactics as long as possible but if there's a risk of a technical
default they'll pay Gold Reserve," she said.
