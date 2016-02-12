BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
CARACAS Feb 12 A World Bank tribunal has issued an arbitration award ordering Venezuela pay steel-maker Tenaris some $172.8 million for the takeover of its Matesi Materiales Siderurgicos SA unit under the late Hugo Chavez.
The cash-strapped South American nation has six months to pay Tenaris an $87.3 million award plus around $85.5 million in interest payments, a tribunal at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) said in its decision. bit.ly/1WhIdjd (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing