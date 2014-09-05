CARACAS, Sept 5 Japanese automaker Mitsubishi's
subsidiary in Venezuela has halted operations due to a
delay in the import of parts for assembly, a union official said
on Friday.
Like other private businesses in the South American nation,
carmakers have been complaining that the socialist government's
complicated currency controls and bureaucratic processes are
slowing imports of essential products.
Mitsubishi's local unit, MMC Automotriz, began a month-long
stoppage on Monday, union official Jahaziel Bolivar told
Reuters. "We're waiting for materials to arrive," he said,
adding that they were held up at a port in western Venezuela.
Automobiles are just one sector of many where President
Nicolas Maduro's government is facing clamor to release more
dollars and ease the bureaucratic process for imports. He says
unscrupulous businessmen exaggerate needs in order to flip
dollars on the black market for profit.
Car production in 2014 has fallen 83 percent year-on-year,
with just 8,508 vehicles produced, compared with 50,967 in the
same period last year.
The auto industry says it is owed $1.9 billion in dollar
liquidations from the state currency board. Various plants have
had stoppages or are operating at minimum capacity.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne;
Editing by Dan Grebler)