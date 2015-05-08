By Eyanir Chinea
| CARACAS
CARACAS May 8 The Venezuela division of Ford
Motor Co will begin selling vehicles only in dollars in
the coming months, two sources familiar with the situation said
on Friday, as currency controls leave the automaker unable to
recover revenue from local sales.
A lack of parts for assembly in April led Ford de Venezuela
to halt operations as it was unable to obtain dollars for import
through the exchange control system. The controls have also left
Ford unable to turn the local bolivar currency into greenbacks.
"We will begin sales in hard currency toward the end of
June; things are very advanced," said a source linked to the
Venezuelan network of Ford retailers, who is unauthorized to
speak publicly about the issue and requested anonymity.
"It has been very secretive. The government has asked that
Ford be very discrete about this."
The source said retailers had put in their own dollars to
import parts from Ford headquarters, which "deconsolidated"
Venezuela operations because it could neither ensure supplies of
parts nor repatriate dividends.
The agreement also requires that Ford be allowed to export
part of its output to other Latin American countries to ensure
further supplies of hard currency, the source added.
Ford de Venezuela did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. The Communication Ministry did not answer an email
seeking comment.
The measure is unlikely to be well-received by Venezuelan
consumers, who have limited access to dollars. Cars are already
difficult to obtain due to the production problems.
A second source in the auto retail business, who is also
unauthorized to speak publicly about the issue, said the
remaining assembly plants are evaluating similar actions, adding
that cars are already being sold in dollars by some retailers
through "under the table" transactions.
Selling goods and real estate in hard currency is not
uncommon in Venezuela, but was outlawed for years and is seen as
a legal gray area.
The 12-year-old currency control system created by late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez has steadily reduced disbursement
of dollars as last year's tumble in oil prices slashed the
country's hard currency revenue from exports.
General Motors Co in April fired 450 workers and Ford
is preparing to lay off 267, a union leader said in April.
He added that plants that assemble Toyota, Chrysler
, Iveco, Mack, and Mitsubishi vehicles are
also working at minimum capacity.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Richard Chang)