CARACAS Nov 25 His signature adorns buildings
all over Venezuela. His eyes grace thousands of red T-shirts and
caps. And there is even a special font to perpetuate his
calligraphy.
Now, the legacy of Hugo Chavez, Venezuela's charismatic
socialist leader who died of cancer last year, has moved to the
stage with a special ballet in his honor.
The state-sponsored work, "Ballet of the Spider-Seller to
Liberator," is to show at a Caracas theatre on Saturday in
homage to Chavez's life from poor boy selling homemade
spider-shaped sweets in his rural hometown to president for 14
years.
"The work presents his story from shoeless and dignified
childhood to his transformation into the guide of the fights of
the Venezuelan people's struggles," the advance publicity said.
Hugely popular among the poor during his 1999-2013 rule,
Chavez has become even more of a cult figure in death.
Government opponents roll their eyes at such deification and
his still-ubiquitous image in public life. They see that as a
cover for the failings of his successor Nicolas Maduro who was
elected last year after Chavez died.
Tickets for Saturday's show are going for between $16-$44 at
the official currency rate, or $0.80-$2.30 on the black market
for dollars.
"The epic work of contemporary ballet has more than 40
artists, original music, circus, theatre and video-art," the
publicity said.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by
Tom Brown)