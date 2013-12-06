CARACAS Dec 6 Venezuela's central bank has
raised the reserve amount that banks must deposit with it by 1.5
percentage points to 20.5 percent amid government efforts to
tame inflation that has roared to nearly 55 percent, according
to the Official Gazette circulating on Friday.
The measure, which takes effect as of Monday, comes just
over a month after the OPEC nation raised the reserve ratio by
two percentage points to 19 percent.
Monetary liquidity has expanded by 71 percent over the last
year as the central bank has financed the heavy social spending
by state oil company PDVSA, putting upward pressure on prices.
International reserves during the same period have fallen by
close to 20 percent.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro has blamed
soaring consumer prices on unscrupulous business owner he
accuses of leading an "economic war" aimed at toppling him.
Last month he ordered shopkeepers to slash the prices of
goods such as televisions, which he said would cause prices to
fall in November.
The opposition says the problems are the result of price and
currency controls that have led to chronic product shortages as
well as constant confrontation with the private sector.