CARACAS, July 2 Unions close to the Venezuelan
government said on Thursday they had shut two breweries
belonging to the country's largest private company over a wage
dispute, setting the stage for a potential shortage in the
alcohol-loving nation.
Workers have walked out of Empresas Polar's plants in
Caracas and eastern Anzoategui state, as well as 16 distribution
centers, said employees marching in the capital in protest.
"They've delayed our collective contract for over 20 months,
and the company refuses to recognize our union," said Jose
Rojas, spokesman for one of at least two unions that helped shut
the plants, before entering the public prosecutor's office in
Caracas to submit a complaint.
Polar has four breweries and distributes up to 80 percent of
the country's beer, which Venezuelans often sip on doorsteps
during hot nights or on packed Caribbean beaches.
The company's biggest union, which says it is independent,
said workers close to socialist President Nicolas Maduro were
striking to pre-empt a shortage of bottle caps and cases that is
expected to force a halt to operations.
"They're framing it as a labor dispute to hide the lack of
raw materials," said Jhonny Magdaleno, secretary general of the
union at Cerveceria Polar, the company's beer-making arm. "The
only thing we want is raw materials; we don't want a political
show."
Currency controls and flailing domestic production have led
to severe shortages of basic goods, from milk and medicines to
spare machine parts.
Last year Polar briefly halted production of pasta due to
delays in foreign currency allocations from the government.
This latest dispute is poised to again heighten tensions
between Polar and the government, which blames private companies
and right-wing foes for hoarding and smuggling food in an
attempt to create damaging shortages.
Maduro in past months has lashed out at Venezuela's
"pelucon," a term for old, long-haired aristocrats. Local media
and analysts interpret this as referring to Lorenzo Mendoza,
Polar's billionaire owner.
Polar and the government did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The company is also famous for a brand of flour used for
arepas, the grilled corn dough patty that is another staple food
in short supply.
