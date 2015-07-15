CARACAS, July 15 Venezuela's Labor Ministry has ordered workers to lift a strike at beer maker Polar that had halted two of its breweries and restricted supplies of beer in the South American nation.

Unions close to the government of President Nicolas Maduro in early July shut down the two plants as well as 16 distribution centers as part of demands for better salaries.

"The conflict and strike are declared over," said the Labor Ministry's inspectorate in a decision published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

The resolution urges the two sides to enter a process of arbitration that is to begin within the next 48 hours.

Polar, the country's largest privately owned company, produces as much as 80 percent of the beer consumed in the country, which has historically been among the world's top per capita consumers of beer.

In a statement, the company said it was willing to participate in the arbitration process.

The union head leading the strike, Juan Rodriguez, told state television that the group would "obey the law, we will return to our jobs and begin producing again."

A separate union, which calls itself politically independent, two weeks ago told Reuters that Polar's biggest breweries are at risk of shutting down for lack of raw materials including bottle caps and cases.

Currency controls and flailing domestic production have led to severe shortages of basic goods and left brewers struggling to obtain imported materials such as malted barley.

Polar is well known in Venezuela for its beer and for pre-cooked corn flour used to make popular "arepa" corn pancakes. It also distributes Pepsi and Gatorade. (Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernard Orr)