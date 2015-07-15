CARACAS, July 15 Venezuela's Labor Ministry has
ordered workers to lift a strike at beer maker Polar that had
halted two of its breweries and restricted supplies of beer in
the South American nation.
Unions close to the government of President Nicolas Maduro
in early July shut down the two plants as well as 16
distribution centers as part of demands for better salaries.
"The conflict and strike are declared over," said the Labor
Ministry's inspectorate in a decision published on Wednesday in
the Official Gazette.
The resolution urges the two sides to enter a process of
arbitration that is to begin within the next 48 hours.
Polar, the country's largest privately owned company,
produces as much as 80 percent of the beer consumed in the
country, which has historically been among the world's top per
capita consumers of beer.
In a statement, the company said it was willing to
participate in the arbitration process.
The union head leading the strike, Juan Rodriguez, told
state television that the group would "obey the law, we will
return to our jobs and begin producing again."
A separate union, which calls itself politically
independent, two weeks ago told Reuters that Polar's biggest
breweries are at risk of shutting down for lack of raw materials
including bottle caps and cases.
Currency controls and flailing domestic production have led
to severe shortages of basic goods and left brewers struggling
to obtain imported materials such as malted barley.
Polar is well known in Venezuela for its beer and for
pre-cooked corn flour used to make popular "arepa" corn
pancakes. It also distributes Pepsi and Gatorade.
(Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Bernard Orr)