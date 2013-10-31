By Daniel Wallis
| CARACAS
CARACAS Oct 31 Choking traffic, causing pileups
and even ambushing drivers, Venezuela's hordes of motorcyclists
are an increasingly high-profile problem for the new government
of President Nicolas Maduro.
Denounced in the media as a "plague," they provide
essential, cheap transport but are often held responsible for
anarchy on the roads and the terrifying number of homicides,
kidnappings and armed robberies that beset the South American
country.
Some also see them as shock troops of the late Hugo Chavez,
who pushed through radical socialist policies during his 14
years in power before dying from cancer in March.
For many opposition-leaning voters, especially in wealthier
areas, the bikers are the public face of the underworld.
Most of these "motorizados" - a term that can be applied to
almost anyone who works on a bike - in Caracas say they are just
trying to scrape a living as taxis and couriers in a congested
city that desperately needs them, and are being blamed unfairly
for the crimes of a few rogues.
Maduro was handpicked by Chavez, but he only narrowly won
the election to succeed him. He faces a huge test to crack down
on the lawlessness often associated with the motorizados while
still retaining their many working-class votes.
"They're a problem," Interior Minister Miguel Torres said,
launching a strategy last month to control Venezuela's hundreds
of thousands of bikers. "Not all of them, but there are lots who
think they're in the old Wild West."
Many behave atrociously, he said, riding on sidewalks,
knocking off mirrors as they weave in and out of traffic, and
hurling abuse whenever challenged. Some are involved in much
more serious offenses, including abductions and drive-by
shootings.
In recent months, funeral corteges of dozens of motorcycles
have become regular flashpoints, with bikers creating gridlock
in order to smash windows and rob drivers at gunpoint.
Venezuela suffers one of the world's highest murder rates,
and violent crime is the No. 1 issue ahead of Dec. 8 municipal
elections that are the first major ballot test for Maduro.
The government's new plan includes high-level meetings with
motorizado groups to improve relations with the security forces
and get them to agree to some basic rules of the road.
Officials are also trying to win over the bikers by building
shelters so they don't need to huddle under overpasses when it
rains - often strangling traffic to a single lane by doing so.
"Amigo motorizado..." begins a list of rules at one of the
shelters, beneath an overpass near downtown Caracas called La
Arana, or The Spider. Using drugs or alcohol there is
prohibited, the sign reads, as is the "continuation of strife or
disputes."
Most motorizados belong to motorcycle taxi cooperatives,
which carry their fares as passengers, or to the army of
messengers who work for businesses, government departments and
individuals. The name is also used for the bikers in socialist
red T-shirts who whipped up support at Chavez rallies.
Despite the motorizados' bad public image, the opposition
knows it can't ignore them either - especially since they're
often the only option to beat the traffic gridlock.
Politicians on both sides say the street-level intelligence
provided by biker groups could help tackle insecurity.
"We don't want the neighbors to see them as a threat, more
as people who help them solve problems," says one opposition
leader, Ramon Muchacho.
His well-off, opposition-run district in the east of the
capital, Chacao, has registered about 50 bike cooperatives, he
says, and is adding more at a rate of around 10 every six
months.
LEGACY OF CHAVEZ
A stuttering government effort to register motorcycles has
recorded about 300,000 so far. Local business groups estimate
there are about a million.
The explosion in the number over the last decade is due to
Chavez-era deals with China that flooded the country with bikes
going for a few hundred dollars, and social programs that meant
more poor people could contemplate buying their own transport.
For many of the motorizados, Chavez himself took on an
almost God-like status. One embodiment of the motorizado culture
during Chavez's rule was Franco Arquimedes, a popular Caracas
motorizado leader whose followers helped ferry survivors to
safety after devastating mudslides in 1999.
In 2002, they rushed to Chavez's defense when he was briefly
toppled in a coup: their role in his homecoming went on to
assume near-mythical proportions for many loyal "Chavistas."
But in the years that followed, motorizado gangs also became
notorious for attacks on an opposition TV station, and on
opposition activists protesting at a square in Chacao.
In 2007, Arquimedes was killed by gunmen as he shopped at a
butcher's in the capital's Cementerio district.
"They assassinated a true revolutionary," Chavez said.
Arquimedes lies in a modest grave known as the Tomb of the
Motorizado at the El Junquito cemetery, where terraced plots
cling to a steep hillside with grand views down the valley
toward the gray-white towers of Caracas.
At a graveside nearby, a young motorizado and his girlfriend
drink beer from a can in a brown paper bag, both wearing the
ubiquitous cheap black plastic helmets that in many countries
would barely pass as cycling gear. They've come to pay their
respects to a friend killed in a crash.
Motorcycle accidents are so common they're often referred to
in the press as a public health problem, and it is estimated
that each hospital in Caracas admits at least 100 injured
motorcyclists every week.
A large trauma ward at one is nicknamed by motorizados the
"Bera Room," after a Chinese bike manufacturer. At the weekends,
the number of admissions routinely doubles.
PREY FOR GANGSTERS
Gas prices may be the lowest in the world, but Venezuela's
annual inflation rate hit almost 50 percent in September, piling
the pressure on Maduro to show economic improvements.
There's a wait-list of about a month for the small-engined,
most popular bikes, which have almost doubled in price in about
two years. Prices for parts have shot up too.
"Tires that were 500 bolivars a year ago cost 1,500 bolivars
now," says Luis Amundaray, a 22-year-old motorizado at his home
high on a hill in the capital's giant Petare slum. "It's
difficult."
Luis' father, Jose, 52, says the young mototaxi drivers are
easy targets for gangsters.
"They kill them all the time to steal their bikes," he says,
taking a seat in the living room beneath an iconic news photo of
Chavez, drenched by the rain at his last election campaign
rally.
According to Venezuela's national investigative police, the
CICPC, about twice as many motorcycles as cars are reported
stolen in Caracas. Many are taken violently.
Amundaray had his bike stolen one morning about six months
ago, while he was in a Caracas office delivering a letter.
"I came out and it was gone ... I was lucky, I guess," he
says with a shrug.
RALLIES AND RESOURCES
As the government seeks to engage the bikers, some of the
more organized mototaxi groups are among those calling the
loudest for clear laws. They argue that lives - and livelihoods
- are at risk if an agreement can't be reached.
Big differences on key proposals remain. They include
banning motorcyclists from freeways, a prohibition against
late-night riding, and parking restrictions to stop bikers
blocking the entrances to subway stations, hospitals and other
buildings.
Officials also want to stop the common practice of
motorizados' speaking on cellphones stuck into the side of their
helmets while threading through traffic jams.
Moves to bar giving rides to children are particularly
fraught: for every horrific tale of a crash, another barrio
resident says there's no other option if they are going to beat
the city's gridlock and get kids to school or daycare on time.
One proposal to stop drive-by shootings would ban passengers
riding with motorizados, which would destroy the mototaxi
business.
According to one study, as many as nine out of ten violent
crimes in Caracas involve motorcycles. Last week saw just the
latest ugly incident involving a funeral procession: a collision
near the La Arana overpass led to a fight between a biker and a
car driver, onlookers said. Both men had guns, and both died in
the shootout.
In September, the headquarters of the national intelligence
agency, Sebin, hosted the first of a series of meetings and
workshops to discuss the way forward with motorizados. It also
supports rallies like the one held this month in the plaza named
after Franco Arquimedes in the tough San Agustin barrio.
Officials provided legal advice and bike registration
services out of trailers set up near a graffitied basketball
court, as a band played salsa and an MC threw high-visibility
safety vests from the stage. The barrio's cable car, which
Chavez opened in 2010, whirred quietly overhead.
"We'll approve whatever resources are needed, but you've got
to help us by sticking to the rules," Torres, the interior
minister, told motorizados last month. "Chavez taught us that
the law is the same for everyone."
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne,
Kieran Murray and Prudence Crowther)