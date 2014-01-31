By Daniel Wallis
| CARACAS
CARACAS Jan 31 Nearly 2,000 motorcyclists
protested in Caracas on Friday, hooting horns and waving
Venezuelan flags outside a government office to show displeasure
with a ban on nighttime riding, which has been imposed to cut
crime in one of the world's most dangerous cities.
Motorbikes are used in many of the robberies, kidnappings
and homicides for which the country is notorious. Stung by
criticism of numerous failed efforts to make the streets safer,
this month officials in Caracas and other areas made it illegal
to ride a motorcycle after 9 p.m.
The so-called "motorizados," a term applied mostly to
couriers and motorbike taxi drivers, gathered in the Petare slum
before riding to the peaceful demonstration.
They said the new rule contravened their right to work and
move about freely, and that students and low-paid laborers who
could not afford to hire cars would not be able to find
transportation.
"They hassle us all the time," said Una Levera, a
30-year-old motorcycle taxi driver at the protest, nodding at
the dozens of police officers nearby.
"The only solution is for them to let us get on with our
work ... not one motorizado is in favor of the new regulations."
The protest dispersed after the bikers delivered a letter to
the National Institute for Terrestrial Transport, and an
official came onto the street to hear their complaints.
For many in Venezuela's opposition and middle-class, the
motorizados are the frightening face of crime. They were also
the shock troops of the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who
used them to intimidate political rivals.
Social media buzzed with warnings to avoid going out in
Caracas on Friday in case of trouble.
While many of the protesters expressed support for Chavez
and his successor, President Nicolas Maduro, many also said
their politics were less important than making a living by
providing essential cheap transportation in the traffic-choked
city.
They said they suffer from crime even more than most
residents because they work in the streets. And some groups wore
their "revolutionary" hearts on their sleeves.
"Right-wing sectors, in league with the private media, are
trying to criminalize the working class and call us delinquents.
This is not true," said a flyer handed out by the bikers.
"Chavez lives! The fight of the motorizados continues!"
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Toni
Reinhold)