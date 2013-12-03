(Adds background, details)
CARACAS Dec 2 A power blackout plunged the
Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and other cities around the nation
into darkness on Monday night, residents said.
Venezuela has been suffering periodic electricity cuts
around the country for several years, although the capital has
been spared the worst problems.
The blackouts, often due to power rationing or utility
failures, have not affected the OPEC member's oil refineries,
which are powered by separate generator plants.
In September, when a blackout hit several cities, President
Nicolas Maduro said that his political opponents may have been
behind the difficulty. He had the armed forces called out to
help ensure security while power was restored.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Philip Barbara)