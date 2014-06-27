UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
CARACAS, June 27 Venezuelan cities including the capital Caracas were hit by a blackout on Friday afternoon, Reuters witnesses said.
National power company Corpoelec did not respond to phone calls seeking details about the extent of the power outage. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.