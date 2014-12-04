(Recasts with electricity minister, adds background)
CARACAS Dec 4 A blackout hit parts of the
Venezuelan capital Caracas on Thursday, Electricity Minister
Jesse Chacon said, adding that authorities were working to
restore service.
A substation outage affected power service in the downtown
area and in several neighborhoods in the east of the city,
Chacon said via Twitter.
Venezuela has in recent years suffered frequent blackouts
that critics attribute to insufficient investment following the
2007 nationalization of the electricity sector.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro has in some cases
attributed blackouts to sabotage by his adversaries.
