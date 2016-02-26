CARACAS Feb 26 Venezuela has paid in full its $1.5 billion Global 2016 bond maturing on Friday, two debt traders said.

Investors had assumed President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government would meet Friday's maturity, but worry it may not have the funds to meet heavier payments due for bonds of state oil company PDVSA later in the year. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)