CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CARACAS Nov 14 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA will issue $2.394 billion in new 2021 bonds, it said on Monday, and will swap $1.256 billion of its 2013 debt for the new notes in a private exchange with the central bank.
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.