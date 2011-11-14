* Will swap $1.256 bln of 2013 notes with central bank

CARACAS, Nov 14 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, will issue $2.394 billion in new 2021 bonds, it said on Monday, and will swap $1.256 billion of its 2013 debt for the new notes in a private exchange with the central bank.

Investors had been expecting another debt issue by PDVSA this year, even though Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said earlier this month that one was not planned.

The 2021 bonds will yield 9 percent.

PDVSA has already issued nearly $8 billion in dollar-denominated bonds this year of a national total of $15.2 billion of dollar-denominated bonds issued by Venezuela as a whole, by far the largest amount in the region.

"The resources obtained from this offer will be destined for general corporate use, including the financing of PDVSA's investment plans and transfers to social development projects and programs," the company said in a statement.

Such projects are the flagship of President Hugo Chavez's government and his self-styled "21st century socialism."

Critics say the government is irresponsibly and unnecessarily loading Venezuelans with ever more debt and building a war chest ahead of the 2012 presidential election. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)