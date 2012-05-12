* Coupon 9.75 percent, maturity 2033, 2034 and 2035
* Venezuela's first issue of the year
CARACAS May 11 Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA confirmed on Friday it was issuing up to $3 billion of
bonds with a 9.75 percent coupon in a private offer for the
Central Bank and other state banks.
The widely-anticipated issue is mainly intended to supply
the Central Bank's Sitme foreign exchange system, which sells
dollars to Venezuelans, sources close to the operation said.
The bonds will mature in 2033, 2034 and 2035, PDVSA said in
a statement, adding that the offer was intended to finance its
investments, including in welfare programs.
The issue is Venezuela's first of the year and might
kickstart further borrowing to help President Hugo Chavez boost
public spending ahead of an October election.
In recent years, PDVSA has enjoyed growing profits thanks to
high global oil prices, but has also issued record amounts of
debt to cover its own operating budget, transfers to central
government, and heavy spending on social programs.
Sitme swaps dollar-denominated bonds through a system that
provides hard currency at a rate of 5.3 bolivars to individuals
and companies, whose requests for dollars at the official
exchange rate of 4.3 bolivars per dollar, were not met.
It supplies less than 10 percent of dollars for imports, but
has steadily increased sales to reach $40 million to $60 million
per day from a historic average of $20 million per day.
Venezuela and PDVSA together issued around $17.5 billion in
debt last year, with coupons that have approached 12 percent.
The country's bonds have jumped in 2012 on signs that
Chavez's health may be worsening during cancer treatment, which
investors believe could pave the way for a change in government
that would promote more market-friendly policies.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by
Bernard Orr)