MIAMI/NEW YORK, Jan 21 (IFR) - The lack of collective action
clauses on close to US$40bn of Venezuelan bonds could expose the
oil exporting nation to a lengthy legal fight with holdout
investors if plunging oil prices force the government to default
on its debt.
With crude hovering around US$29 per barrel on Thursday,
Venezuela - which has requested an emergency OPEC meeting -
could have trouble satisfying its debt obligations.
Barclays said the country will have difficulty avoiding a
credit event in 2016 - and that is based on the bank's forecast
of US$37 oil, almost US$10 higher than current
prices.
If that happens, analysts said hedge funds could look to
borrow a page from Argentina's play book and try to exploit the
absence of collective action clauses on some sovereign debt to
block a potential restructuring and sue for full repayment.
"The fact that some bonds don't have collective action
clauses is a problem," said Lee Buchheit, a partner at law firm
Cleary Gottlieb who has advised sovereigns from Greece to Iraq
on sovereign debt matters.
"Venezuela has more commercial connections with the US than
most sovereigns do and that increases the litigation risk. They
should be concerned about a debt restructuring that left behind
holdouts."
Buchheit was recently hired by Argentina's new government as
the country reopens negotiations with holdout investors.
NO CACS
Collective action clauses typically spell out that any
restructuring can go ahead with a 75% approval from investors,
binding any dissenting creditors in the process.
The lack of these clauses could stagger the restructuring
process and cause delays that in the case of Argentina led to
the country's 15-year isolation from the capital markets.
Venezuelan bonds without CACs include all of the US$35.6bn
in dollar debt issued by state-owned oil company PDVSA as well
as two series of Venezuela's own debt - about US$4bn of 9.25%
September 2027s and US$300m of 13.625% August 2018s.
"The 2027s are going to be the most valuable in the event of
a default," said Russ Dallen, a partner at Latinvest in Miami,
who argued those notes' large size and liquidity could make them
easy prey for hedge funds.
Two other bonds issued by the sovereign - the 7% December
2018s and the 9.375% January 2034s - have CACs, but require a
higher threshold of 85% for a restructuring to go ahead,
potentially making it harder for an agreement among creditors to
be reached.
An Argentina-style protracted legal fight in the US - where
Venezuela owns refiner Citgo and sells a large portion of its
oil exports - is seen by several analysts as the main risk
facing bondholders in a post-default scenario.
"My fear in Venezuela is not the default," Siobhan Morden,
head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Nomura said at a
conference of the Emerging Markets Trading Association in Miami
this week.
"The concern is an extended period, similar to Argentina in
2001, where you hit a low in terms of recovery value ... but you
don't know when debt negotiations are going to start."
Inaction from the Venezuelan government, which faces major
domestic issues at home including triple-digit inflation and
shortages of basic goods, could also hinder negotiations with
creditors.
"Countries sometimes do become preoccupied with their
internal political issues and they don't get around dealing with
external debt problem until it becomes messy," said Buchheit.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)