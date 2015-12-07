(Updates prices, adds investor quotes)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Dec 7 Venezuelan dollar bonds rose
strongly on Monday after the opposition beat the ruling
Socialists in a parliamentary election at the weekend, raising
hope of at least some economic reform in the crisis-ridden
country.
Bonds from the sovereign as well as state oil firm Petroleos
de Venezuela (PDVSA) rose as much as 4.2 cents on the dollar,
moves expected to extend further if the opposition fulfils its
expectations of a two-thirds majority.
Opposition Democratic Unity leaders said on Monday they had
reached the crucial bar of two-thirds of seats - but there was
no confirmation of that from the national election board.
The opposition coalition has so far won 99 seats, against
the Socialists' tally of 46 seats, with some districts still to
be counted. President Nicolas Maduro has called on his
supporters to accept defeat.
Sovereign bonds retreated from the highs reached earlier on
the day. Issues maturing in 2022 were last up
3.05 cents after reaching a 10-day high of 52.800 earlier in the
day. The 2028 rose 2.6 cents, while the 2038
issues firmed up 2.6 cents. The 2027 issue,
considered the benchmark for Venezuela, were last up 2.59 cents
, according to Thomson Reuters data.
PDVSA's 2024 issue rose as much as 1.9 cents
, while the 2027 bond were last up 1.9 cents
.
"Bonds were up four or five points at the open and economic
adjustment to currency regime, price controls, fuel subsidies
could also be forthcoming," said Anthony Simond, emerging market
debt research analyst at Aberdeen Asset Management. Aberdeen
added to its Venezuelan bond holdings two weeks ago on the
expectation the opposition would win the election.
The outcome makes Venezuela the latest Latin American
country to swing away from the left, after the opposition's
election win in Argentina and the diminishing popularity of
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff.
Venezuelan bonds have outperformed in recent months on hopes
the opposition would trounce Maduro's increasingly unpopular
government. But they trade around 35 to 43 cents in the dollar,
levels that price in a strong probability of default as the OPEC
state's economy has bucked under the oil price collapse.
Socialists have lost support after presiding over a
declining economy, the highest inflation in the Americas,
chronic shortages of basic goods and sky-high crime rates. The
economy is expected to contract more than 5 percent this year
while inflation is over 80 percent.
The average premium of Venezuelan bonds over U.S. Treasuries
contracted 18 basis points to 2,680 bps on the EMBI Global index
on Monday.
While still the highest yielding emerging market credit with
more than double the premium paid by Mozambique or Iraq, spreads
have contracted more than 600 basis points since August.
Investors expect more price gains if the opposition scores a
two-third majority.
"The opposition weighing in Congress doesn't change oil
prices, but it does give them power to change foreign exchange
policies and allocation of resources that could improve the
economy and the country's ability to pay its debt," said Jim
Carlen, a Minneapolis-based senior portfolio manager for the
emerging markets fixed-income team at Columbia Threadneedle
Investments.
But many remain pessimistic given the scale of the
challenge, with Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets
asset manager Ashmore, saying Venezuela would not be "a sudden
turnaround story". Crude prices around $42 per barrel are a
serious problem, given oil makes up 95 percent of exports.
"It's clear the opposition won, even without the specific
number yet, but we don't know the specifics of what will happen
going forward," said Yong Zhu, senior portfolio manager of the
DuPont Capital Emerging Markets Debt Fund. The fund is
maintaining its overweight position in Venezuela.
"Can they move forward in a constructive way and take
Venezuela away from the brink?" Dehn said.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench and Tariro Mzezewa;
Editing by Janet Lawrence and Alistair Bell)