CARACAS Dec 15 Venezuelan bonds tumbled to new
lows on Monday after President Nicolas Maduro said he is in "no
hurry" to raise the price of gasoline, which is the cheapest in
the world thanks to a huge subsidy that drains the OPEC nation's
coffers.
Investors are growing worried that Venezuela could default
on its foreign debt due to capital flight caused by its currency
control system and a tumble in crude prices that has cut into
its hard currency holdings.
The country's benchmark Global 2027 bond
fell 5.13 percent to $37.63 to yield 26.46 percent. State oil
company PDVSA's 2017 bond lost 7.69 percent to $43.00 to yield
72.45 percent.
Venezuelan bonds on average yield 30.18 percentage points
more than comparable U.S. Treasuries, according to JPMorgan's
Emerging Market Bond Index. They have lost 43.75 percent of
their value this year, compared to a drop of 43.20 percent in
2008, during the financial crisis, according to the same index.
Maduro has vowed to pay the country's debt and insists
Venezuela has the resources to do so, but investors have at
times been spooked by his comments on the issue.
In an interview on Sunday he played down the possibility of
hiking gasoline prices. The country's gasoline subsidies cost an
estimated $12 billion each year and the program is seen as one
of the principal reforms needed to shore up tumbling foreign
reserves.
Based on the black market exchange rate, 5 gallons (19
liters) of gas sell for about $0.01.
In a speech on Saturday, Maduro again ruled out a debt
default, but couched the statement in ambiguous comments about
how the country would only default as part of a broader
strategy.
"There is no possibility of a declaration of default, unless
we decide not to pay anymore as part of an economic strategy of
development," Maduro said.
"But that's not the strategy we've built in these years ...
with the economic thought of Hugo Chavez," said Maduro,
referring to the late socialist leader.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Paul Simao)