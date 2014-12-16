CARACAS Dec 16 Venezuela's benchmark global bond hit its highest yield ever on Tuesday amid a continued tumble in the OPEC nation's debt, driven by falling oil prices and concerns that the country could default on bondholders.

The country's Global 27 bond was down 5.765 points in price to yield 27.197 percent, the highest since its 1997 issuance, yielding close to 25 percentage points more than comparable U.S. Treasury bills.

State oil company PDVSA bonds were mixed, with longer-dated maturities slumping and shorter-term notes rising.

PDVSA's 2017 bond was up 1.500 points to yield 59.540 percent, while the 2022 bond was down 4.100 points to yield 42.200 percent.

President Nicolas Maduro has vowed the country will honor all of its debt commitments and notes that the Socialist Party, created by the late Hugo Chavez, has never defaulted on foreign bonds.

Economists say the country's 11-year-old currency control system is stimulating capital flight and could ultimately leave it without sufficient hard currency to pay creditors and still import the goods and services needed for the economy. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dan Grebler)