NEW YORK, Jan 23 (IFR) - Venezuela has already set aside funds to pay a EUR1bn bond maturing in March, the country's finance minister Rodolfo Marco Torres told a group of international investors this week, according to a person who attended the meetings.

Weakening fiscal accounts in the face of plunging oil prices have left Venezuela, which has a 7% EUR1bn bond due on March 16, scrambling to raise funding abroad amid fears that the sovereign is heading toward default.

"Torres reiterated their willingness to pay and honor their commitments," said the investor, who took part in a series of meetings in Caracas organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The euro-denominated bond is part of around US$10bn of principal and interest payments the sovereign and state-owned oil company PDVSA must service this year.

"(Torres) didn't say whether the funds would come out of Treasury or (central bank) reserves, but he said (the March maturity) will be paid," the investor said. "That was a loud and clear message." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)