NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - PDVSA 2016s rallied on Friday as
investors bet on a higher likelihood of short-term debt payments
following a surge in oil prices and reports that Venezuela had
retired a maturing bond.
PDVSA's 5.125% 2016s were being quoted at 73.75-75.75,
marking a nearly five point leap since Wednesday's close.
"Everyone is looking to buy PDVSA 2016s, but holders are not
inclined to let the bond go at these levels," said a New York
based broker.
"The paper doesn't pay principal until the fourth quarter,
so if you sell at these levels you are leaving a lot of
principal on the table."
A US$25.63m coupon payment is due on the PDVSA 2016s on
April 28 followed by an approximately US$1.025bn interest and
principal payment on October 28.
Although local reports about a US$1.543m payment on the
sovereign's 2016s maturing on Friday were widely expected, the
news brings some relief to a market concerned about a default
scenario this year.
One holder of the Venezuela 2016s said he had yet to receive
payment confirmation, but typically it takes a couple of days to
reach bank accounts.
"By Monday it will be there. I don't expect them not to
pay," the investor said, noting that the bonds were being quoted
at par." We would have heard by now if they didn't pay."
A surge in crude prices on Friday only encouraged investors
to take short-term bets on a country that relies on oil sales
for almost all its export earnings.
"If you have been a brave soul holding Venezuela 2016s, you
could roll over that money into the next bond that has the
greatest upside payoff," said Michael Roche, EM fixed-income
analyst at the Seaport Group, talking about the PDVSA 2016s.
Settlement with US based Gold Reserve Inc over prior
expropriations is also supporting prices as Venezuela is
expected to receive a US$2bn loan from the deal and it opens the
prospects of more investments in a sector other than oil.
Longer-term however the market continues to take a
pessimistic view on the prospects of a possible credit event for
the country.
PDVSA's 5.25% April 2017s and 8.5% November 2017s are still
trading well inside distressed territory at 46.35-47.15 and
50.15-50.75, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.
PDVSA is reportedly talking to banks about refinancing
short-term debt maturities, a move that would give the country
substantial breathing space. But pulling off such a liability
management transaction may be tough, not to mention expensive.
"We cannot rule out that Venezuela may survive another year
of debt repayments but it is a highly unstable equilibrium that
influences both the ability and willingness to pay," Siobhan
Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Nomura,
wrote on Friday.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)