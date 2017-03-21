CARACAS, March 21 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA will honor some $17 billion in bond payments
due this year thanks to stronger oil prices, Economy Vice
President Ramon Lobo said in a newspaper interview published on
Tuesday.
Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, surged in
January above $58 per barrel in the wake of output cuts,
although it slipped last week to a three-month low.
Cash-squeezed Venezuela depends on oil for over 90 percent
of its hard-currency revenues, so market fears have grown over
its ability to service major debt payments. President Nicolas
Maduro's government, however, has repeatedly ruled out a
default.
"If we managed to pay last year, which was a harder and
trickier year, we'll certainly achieve it this year," Lobo told
state-owned newspaper Correo del Orinoco. He added that an
increase in oil prices at the start of the year gave the country
a boost.
Analysts largely expect Venezuela to pay, although the
recent slip in oil prices is a worry.
"The estimated $5 decline in oil prices that translates into
$3.2 billion fewer petrodollars is not yet a trigger for
default," Siobhan Morden, managing director and head of Latin
America Fixed Income Strategy at Nomura, said in a note to
clients last week.
"However it clearly raises concern without yet knowing the
bottom for oil prices."
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
