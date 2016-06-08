LONDON, June 8 Venezuela has a relatively light
debt repayment schedule in the near future but this ramps up
over coming years.
However funds are betting the country will be able to honour
short-dated debt and expect generous terms in event of a
restructuring.
The sovereign has a total $31 billion in bonds outstanding
while state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela has another $30
billion, according to brokerage Exotix.
Following is a table detailing the major bond maturities for
Venezuela and PDVSA.
Maturing sovereign bonds
Date billion $ Coupon pct Reuters ric
Aug 15 2018 1.0 13.625 VE013635706=
Oct 13 2019 2.5 7.75 VE045730417=
Dec 09 2020 1.5 6.00 VE023767678=
Aug 23 2022 3.0 12.75 VE053359132=
May 07 2023 2.0 9.0 VE036133643=
Oct 13 2024 2.5 8.25 VE045730476=
Apr 21 2025 1.6 7.65 VE021724912=
Oct 21 2026 3.0 11.75 VE069374506=
Sep 15 2027 4.0 9.25 922646AS3=
May 07 2028 2.0 9.25 VE036133678=
Aug 05 2031 4.2 11.95 VE065541947=
Jan 13 2034 1.5 9.275 922646BL7=
Mar 31 2038 1.25 7.0 VE033116080=
Maturing PDVSA bonds (inc. subsidiaries)
* Senior note
Date bln $ Coupon Reuters ric
Oct 16 2016 1.0 5.125 VE046054679=
Apr 12 2017 3.0 5.25 VE029436410=
Nov 02 2017 4.2 8.5 716558AB7=
Feb 15 2020 1.5 10.75 VE119056667=
Nov 21 2021 2.4 9.0 VE070527910=
Feb 17 2022 3.0 12.75 VE059352415=
Aug 15 2022 0.650 6.25 VE109247235=
Oct 21 2022* 3.0 6.0 XS112689168=TE
May 16 2024 5.0 6.0 VE107037462=
Nov 15 2026 4.5 6 VE099583070=
Apr 12 2027 3.0 5.375 VE029436495=
May 17 2035 3.0 9.75 VE078589230=
Apr 12 2037 1.5 5.5 VE029436720=
Source: Thomson Reuters
