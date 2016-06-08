LONDON, June 8 Venezuela has a relatively light debt repayment schedule in the near future but this ramps up over coming years. However funds are betting the country will be able to honour short-dated debt and expect generous terms in event of a restructuring. The sovereign has a total $31 billion in bonds outstanding while state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela has another $30 billion, according to brokerage Exotix. Following is a table detailing the major bond maturities for Venezuela and PDVSA. Maturing sovereign bonds Date billion $ Coupon pct Reuters ric Aug 15 2018 1.0 13.625 VE013635706= Oct 13 2019 2.5 7.75 VE045730417= Dec 09 2020 1.5 6.00 VE023767678= Aug 23 2022 3.0 12.75 VE053359132= May 07 2023 2.0 9.0 VE036133643= Oct 13 2024 2.5 8.25 VE045730476= Apr 21 2025 1.6 7.65 VE021724912= Oct 21 2026 3.0 11.75 VE069374506= Sep 15 2027 4.0 9.25 922646AS3= May 07 2028 2.0 9.25 VE036133678= Aug 05 2031 4.2 11.95 VE065541947= Jan 13 2034 1.5 9.275 922646BL7= Mar 31 2038 1.25 7.0 VE033116080= Maturing PDVSA bonds (inc. subsidiaries) * Senior note Date bln $ Coupon Reuters ric Oct 16 2016 1.0 5.125 VE046054679= Apr 12 2017 3.0 5.25 VE029436410= Nov 02 2017 4.2 8.5 716558AB7= Feb 15 2020 1.5 10.75 VE119056667= Nov 21 2021 2.4 9.0 VE070527910= Feb 17 2022 3.0 12.75 VE059352415= Aug 15 2022 0.650 6.25 VE109247235= Oct 21 2022* 3.0 6.0 XS112689168=TE May 16 2024 5.0 6.0 VE107037462= Nov 15 2026 4.5 6 VE099583070= Apr 12 2027 3.0 5.375 VE029436495= May 17 2035 3.0 9.75 VE078589230= Apr 12 2037 1.5 5.5 VE029436720= Source: Thomson Reuters (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alistair Bell)