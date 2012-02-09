* Latest twist in long-delayed Brazil project

* Petrobras has said PDVSA failed to get BNDES loan

By Eyanir Chinea

CARACAS, Feb 9 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday it had managed to extend until the end of March a deadline to make its contribution to a long-delayed refinery project with Brazil's Petrobras .

Petrobras said on Tuesday that PDVSA had failed to secure a $10 billion loan from Brazil's state-development bank BNDES that it was counting on to pay its 40-percent stake in the Abreu e Lima facility.

That was just the latest chapter in a six-year saga that began as a solidarity gesture between Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Brazilian leader Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, but now strains Brazilian-Venezuelan relations.

"We presented a set of guarantees to BNDES ... We've conformed with all of their requirements and now we have a deadline up to March 31 of this year to finalize our entry (to the project)," Venezuelan Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said.

He did not give more details.

Petrobras boss Jose Sergio Gabrielli had said on Tuesday that the BNDES loan was denied after PDVSA failed to give the bank sufficient guarantees. But it said Brazil's state-led oil company and its Venezuelan counterpart were still in talks.

The half-finished $14 billion Abreu e Lima project, on Brazil's northeast coast near Recife, aims to produce 230,000 barrels a day from the Marlim field in Brazil's Campos Basin and from the Carabobo field in Venezuela.

The refinery, which is way behind schedule and costing more than triple its original price tag, has yet to receive a penny from PDVSA, despite several grand ground-breaking ceremonies.

Petrobras has insisted it will complete the facility and operate it with or without PDVSA. It is one of five refineries Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is building in Brazil.