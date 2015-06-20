CARACAS, June 20 Venezuela's foreign ministry
has accused a group of Brazilian senators of seeking to
destabilize the country during a brief visit on Thursday and
denied their safety was under threat.
Brazilian opposition senators said their minibus was stoned
and blocked as they attempted to drive from the coastal airport
to Caracas and then to visit opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez,
who is being held in a military jail.
"A group of Brazilian senators ... arrived in the country
with the sole purpose of destabilizing Venezuela's democracy and
generating confusion between brother nations," the ministry said
in a statement late on Friday.
It said the senators' complaints that the government tried
to prevent landing permission for their plane, blocked the
highway leading to Caracas and allowed demonstrators to threaten
their physical safety were "three great lies".
The ministry said the senators had interacted with
"political activists who were carrying out their own actions".
The senators said their vehicle had come under siege by
protesters who hurled stones and pummeled the van, forcing them
to return to the airport.
Lopez, 44, who has been on a partial hunger strike for 25
days, was accused last year of stirring up violence around
anti-government protests that killed more than 40 people on both
sides of the political divide.
President Nicolas Maduro calls him a common criminal, but
critics of the government describe him as a political prisoner.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the incident
and said it would go through diplomatic channels to seek an
explanation.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and her Workers' Party
have faced criticism for maintaining close ties to Maduro.
