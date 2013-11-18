By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 A former Venezuelan state
banking official admitted on Monday to taking bribes in exchange
for directing trading business to a now-defunct New York
broker-dealer.
Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de Hernandez, who was a senior
official in Venezuela's state economic development bank, pleaded
guilty in federal court in New York to charges, that included
money laundering, as part of a deal to cooperate with U.S.
prosecutors in their the ongoing probe of Direct Access Partners
LLC.
Prosecutors had previously said Gonzalez, 55, received $5
million in kickbacks directed to her by employees at the New
York firm, whose parent company filed for bankruptcy after
charges were first unveiled in May.
Direct Access in exchange earned more than $60 million in
fees on bond trading business Gonzalez directed to it from her
bank, Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de
Venezuela, known as Bandes, authorities say.
"I knew directing business from Bandes to the broker-dealer
was wrong or was illegal," Gonzalez said through a Spanish
translator at a court hearing in Manhattan.
Gonzalez was arrested in May in Miami along with two former
Direct Access employees, Tomas Alberto Clarke Bethancourt and
Jose Alejandro Hurtado.
Clarke, Hurtado and a third former Direct Access employee,
Ernesto Lujan, pleaded guilty in August to charges including
conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the
Travel Act and to commit money laundering.
Gonzalez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Travel
Act and commit money laundering, as well as two substantive
counts tied to each of those violations.
She agreed to cooperate with U.S. authorities in their
ongoing investigation of the scheme, which prosecutors say ran
from 2009 through 2012.
Letters dated in September and filed in a civil lawsuit
launched earlier this month by Direct Access against its former
chief executive, Benito Chinea, refer to a grand jury subpoena.
Derrelle Janey, a lawyer for Direct Access at Gottlieb &
Gordon, said the firm was cooperating with the investigation. A
lawyer for Chinea did not respond to a request for comment.
At her plea hearing, Gonzalez said she was not the only
employee at Bandes receiving money from Direct Access, which she
did not refer to by name.
Gonzalez said she referred payments to a second unnamed
Bandes employee to help facilitate the scheme.
A civil forfeiture action filed in May in conjunction with
the criminal case had similarly cited a second Bandes official
involved in the scheme.
At the earlier guilty pleas by the traders in August, Clarke
said he was aware of payments that went to a third banker at San
Cristobal-based Banfoandes, which the Venezuela government shut
down in 2009.
A separate lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission against five people with ties to Direct Access,
including Clarke and Lujan, remains pending.
The case is U.S. v. Gonzalez, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-901.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)