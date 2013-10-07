SOFIA Oct 7 Bulgarian customs officials said on Monday they had detained a Venezuelan, whose embassy said he worked for the sports ministry, carrying 407,000 euros in undeclared cash through a Sofia airport.

Jose Ovidio Almeida, who arrived on an Oct. 2 flight from Caracas via Madrid, is no longer in custody but may not leave the country while prosecutors decide whether to bring charges.

A Venezuelan embassy official said Almeida is a sports ministry official who was authorised to carry the money to pay for a training camp. If found guilty, he faces a fine of double the amount of money involved, or up to six years in prison.

Travellers entering Bulgaria have to declare if they are carrying more than 10,000 euros. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)