| CARACAS, April 22
CARACAS, April 22 Venezuelan importers and
private companies have racked up arrears of around $10 billion
with international suppliers due to delays in the government's
allocation of hard currency, the country's main business lobby
said on Wednesday.
Under the OPEC country's strict currency controls, companies
and individuals apply for access to preferential dollars.
But the government body that assigns dollars has restricted
allocations in the last two years amid a severe economic crisis,
crimping imports and leading to mounting debts.
Umbrella business group Fedecamaras released the estimate of
companies' debt to suppliers at a news conference. "The debt is
the same as it was last year," said Jorge Roig, president of the
group, a fierce critic of President Nicolas Maduro's socialist
government.
"There is a dollar drought like never before," he added,
warning that private companies' inventories were running low.
Indeed, according to two sources close to the situation, the
government told the local food industry that it is limiting
dollar disbursements for food imports so that it can pay down
foreign debt amid low oil prices.
The drop in imports and local production have triggered
shortages of basics ranging from diapers to milk, as well as
medicines and spare parts for vehicles and machines.
The government blames the economic crisis on an unscrupulous
business elite seeking to stoke unrest by hoarding goods and
fomenting smuggling to neighboring Colombia.
"Chavistas" particularly abhor Fedecamaras as a former head
of the group took power after a brief 2002 coup against the late
Hugo Chavez.
Maduro on Wednesday blasted the group, saying they are "the
enemy of the people."
"Fedecamaras is to blame for all the sabotage and the
'economic war' from down under," he said during a televised
broadcast. "Their time is over. Our hands are no longer
extended. The smiles are finished."
During near daily appearances in past days, Maduro has sworn
to take a firmer hand against businesses. Economists warn a
crackdown may only worsen shortages and the business climate in
recession-hit Venezuela.
