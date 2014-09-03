* Critics pan cabinet change as shuffle of old faces
* Maduro sought cabinet overhaul as economy slows
CARACAS, Sept 2 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Tuesday pushed Rafael Ramirez from his twin posts as
oil minister and a chief of state oil firm PDVSA in a cabinet
shake-up that opposition critics said fell short of the overhaul
needed to reverse the OPEC nation's economic decline.
Maduro promoted former PDVSA exploration and
production chief Eulogio Del Pino to the company's top job and
tapped Asdrubal Chavez, the cousin of late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez, to lead the energy and mining ministry.
The highly publicized cabinet overhaul is meant to revamp
government as a slowing economy, soaring inflation and chronic
product shortages have left Maduro seeking to boost flagging oil
production and streamline the bloated public sector.
"I talked with Del Pino today. I've given him specific
instructions for the process of developing a plan to accelerate
and consolidate our oil industry, the bastion of our republic,"
Maduro said in a roughly three-hour televised speech.
Ramirez was named oil minister in 2002 and was tapped to
simultaneously run PDVSA in 2004.
Critics widely panned the move as a shuffle of the same
faces that have dominated the cabinet for the last decade,
insisting the only solution to Venezuela's crisis is to abandon
the state-centered economic model created under Chavez.
"The president decided to switch around ministers," Luis
Vicente Leon, the director of pollster Datanalisis, said on
Twitter. "Nothing was announced to tackle the causes of the
crisis. So for now the crisis can only worsen."
Maduro promoted Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco to economy
vice president, a post also held by Ramirez, in a sign he is
seeking new economic leadership to face down an expected
recession this year.
The cabinet changes split the leadership of PDVSA from the
oil ministry, which for years had been run simultaneously by
Ramirez.
Ramirez will move on to the Foreign Ministry, replacing
Elias Jaua.
Del Pino, a Stanford-educated geophysicist, is known as a
technically savvy manager who also helped turn PDVSA into the
financial engine of the late Chavez's self-style revolution.
He will take the helm of an oil firm blessed with the
world's largest oil reserves that has nonetheless seen
production slump for six consecutive years as it struggles to
get new projects off the ground.
Asdrubal Chavez is a career PDVSA official whose focus has
primarily been on refining and supply. He first task will be to
help the ministry reassert its independence after falling under
the shadow of PDVSA during Ramirez's tenure.
Maduro also announced the central bank would unite
international reserves with the money of several massive
anti-poverty government funds.
The move will likely give potential foreign investors a
clearer idea of the state of Venezuela's reserves.
