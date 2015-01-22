CARACAS Jan 22 Latin America's CAF development
bank issued $1 billion in three-year bonds at 0.55 percent above
LIBOR for investment in the region, whose commodities-driven
boom is slowing.
Over 40 investors, including central banks, official
organisms, bank treasuries and global wealth managers
participated in the operation, Caracas-based CAF said in a
statement.
"This new issue reinforces CAF's catalytic role by
attracting funds from other markets to Latin America with the
aim of generating more investment and better financing
conditions for the region's development," executive president
Enrique Garcia said in a statement.
CAF is a major lender to Latin American infrastructure and
development projects.
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Alexandra Ulmer)