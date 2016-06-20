CARACAS, June 20 An armed man has broken into Venezuela's central bank, and employees were hunkered down in their offices, two sources inside the institution said on Monday.

"An armed person got in," one of the sources said by text message from the office in downtown Caracas. "We're shut in our office. We don't know what's happening."

There was no official word from the bank or other Venezuelan authorities. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)