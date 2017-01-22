(Adds context on Sanguino's political background in paragraph
5)
By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS Jan 22 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Sunday tapped a political ally and economist, Ricardo
Sanguino, to be the new chief of the country's central bank,
amid a deep economic contraction, runaway inflation and
Soviet-style product shortages.
Sanguino, a supporter of Maduro's policies but not regarded
as a particularly influential political player, is replacing
central bank chief Nelson Merentes, who is retiring, the
socialist leader said in a weekly televised broadcast.
Sources on Friday told Reuters that Maduro asked Merentes, a
mathematician who has held the post since 2009 except for a
brief 2013 stint as finance minister, to resign.
"I want us to begin a new phase in the development of the
Central Bank of Venezuela," Maduro said in his address.
Sanguino has never held a ministerial post nor has he been
present for major economic policy announcements. As a
legislator, he has primarily focused on ensuring approval for
the Maduro administration's routine financing requests and
defending government decisions after they were announced.
In 2015, just before the opposition took control of
Congress, Maduro's ruling Socialist Party changed the law to
remove the requirement that the central bank president be
confirmed by the legislature.
Cabinet changes are relatively frequent under Maduro, and
incoming officials have had little success in making significant
economic changes.
Investors, however, had viewed Merentes' return to the
central bank in 2013 as a positive sign given his reputation as
an economic pragmatist. That reputation largely wore off as he
oversaw a massive expansion of the money supply that helped
drive inflation to a reported 800 percent in 2016.
Maduro earlier this month named low-profile legislator Ramon
Lobo to be Economy Vice President.
Venezuelans now routinely skip meals and spend hours in
supermarket lines as the OPEC nation's economic system steadily
falls into disarray, spurred by the 2014 collapse in oil prices.
Maduro says his government is the victim of an "economic
war" led by the opposition with the support of the business
community.
Economists say Venezuela needs to dismantle its currency
control system, which has left businesses without enough dollars
to import products or raw materials. Four efforts to create a
market-based currency system since 2013 have fallen flat.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Additional reporting by Corina
Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Paul Simao)