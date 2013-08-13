CARACAS Aug 13 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro named Eudomar Tovar as the country's new central bank governor on Tuesday, replacing the incumbent after she had spent less than four months in the job.

The nomination was approved by lawmakers in the National Assembly, which is dominated by Maduro's supporters. Tovar had served as the head of Venezuela's currency exchange board, CADIVI, and before that as a vice president at the central bank.