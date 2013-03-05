Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez holds a copy of the newspapers as his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria watch while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died on Tuesday after his battle with cancer, ending the socialist leader's extraordinary 14-year rule of the OPEC nation.

Following is a chronology of the his fight against the disease:

JUNE 30, 2011

* A pale-looking Chavez addresses the nation by television from Cuba, where he says doctors operated on him twice to remove a cancerous tumor from his pelvis.

JULY 4, 2011

* The president makes a surprise return to Venezuela ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations.

JULY 17, 2011

* Chavez returns to Cuba to begin chemotherapy.

AUG. 1, 2011

* Chavez appears on TV with his head closely shaved after losing his hair due to the chemotherapy. The hair later grows back.

OCT. 20, 2011

* Following tests in Havana, Chavez declares himself free from cancer, and his doctors say he is completely cured.

DEC. 2, 2011

* Chavez hosts a regional summit, minus representatives from the United States, in Caracas.

DEC. 20, 2011

* Chavez attends a Mercosur summit in Uruguay, his first political trip overseas since his illness was diagnosed.

FEB. 21, 2012

* Chavez says he will undergo another operation after a lesion was found in the same area where he had the tumor.

FEB. 28, 2012

* The president undergoes surgery in Havana.

MARCH 4, 2012

* Chavez says he will undergo radiation treatment in Cuba.

APRIL 5, 2012

* Chavez cries during Roman Catholic Mass, calls on God "not to take him yet" because he has more to do for Venezuela.

SEPT. 2012

* Often looking bloated and frail, the president limits his re-election campaigning to set-piece events in the nation's main cities, arriving on a truck before addressing large crowds - a far cry from his hands-on style before previous votes.

OCT. 7, 2012

* Chavez easily wins re-election in a presidential poll.

DEC. 8, 2012

* Chavez says doctors found a recurrence of malignant cells and that he must undergo another operation within days.

DEC. 11, 2012

* President undergoes operation of more than six hours.

FEB. 15, 2013

* Government publishes four photos of Chavez lying in a hospital bed, says he is breathing through a tracheal tube.

FEB. 18, 2013

* Chavez makes pre-dawn return to a Caracas military hospital.

MARCH 4, 2013

* Government says Chavez's breathing problems have worsened, and that he is suffering a new, severe respiratory infection.

MARCH 5, 2013

* Vice President Nicolas Maduro says Chavez has died. (Compiled by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Kieran Murray and Philip Barbara)