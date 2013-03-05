Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died on Tuesday after his battle with cancer, ending the socialist leader's extraordinary 14-year rule of the OPEC nation.
Following is a chronology of the his fight against the disease:
JUNE 30, 2011
* A pale-looking Chavez addresses the nation by television from Cuba, where he says doctors operated on him twice to remove a cancerous tumor from his pelvis.
JULY 4, 2011
* The president makes a surprise return to Venezuela ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations.
JULY 17, 2011
* Chavez returns to Cuba to begin chemotherapy.
AUG. 1, 2011
* Chavez appears on TV with his head closely shaved after losing his hair due to the chemotherapy. The hair later grows back.
OCT. 20, 2011
* Following tests in Havana, Chavez declares himself free from cancer, and his doctors say he is completely cured.
DEC. 2, 2011
* Chavez hosts a regional summit, minus representatives from the United States, in Caracas.
DEC. 20, 2011
* Chavez attends a Mercosur summit in Uruguay, his first political trip overseas since his illness was diagnosed.
FEB. 21, 2012
* Chavez says he will undergo another operation after a lesion was found in the same area where he had the tumor.
FEB. 28, 2012
* The president undergoes surgery in Havana.
MARCH 4, 2012
* Chavez says he will undergo radiation treatment in Cuba.
APRIL 5, 2012
* Chavez cries during Roman Catholic Mass, calls on God "not to take him yet" because he has more to do for Venezuela.
SEPT. 2012
* Often looking bloated and frail, the president limits his re-election campaigning to set-piece events in the nation's main cities, arriving on a truck before addressing large crowds - a far cry from his hands-on style before previous votes.
OCT. 7, 2012
* Chavez easily wins re-election in a presidential poll.
DEC. 8, 2012
* Chavez says doctors found a recurrence of malignant cells and that he must undergo another operation within days.
DEC. 11, 2012
* President undergoes operation of more than six hours.
FEB. 15, 2013
* Government publishes four photos of Chavez lying in a hospital bed, says he is breathing through a tracheal tube.
FEB. 18, 2013
* Chavez makes pre-dawn return to a Caracas military hospital.
MARCH 4, 2013
* Government says Chavez's breathing problems have worsened, and that he is suffering a new, severe respiratory infection.
MARCH 5, 2013
* Vice President Nicolas Maduro says Chavez has died. (Compiled by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Kieran Murray and Philip Barbara)