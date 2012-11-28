HAVANA Nov 28 Hugo Chavez arrived in Havana on
Wednesday morning to undergo "oxygenation treatment," Cuban
state newspaper Granma said on its website, months after the
Venezuelan president had cancer surgery on the communist-ruled
island.
Chavez, 58, underwent what appeared to be a remarkable
comeback from an undisclosed type of cancer diagnosed in June
2011. In October, he won re-election despite running a campaign
that was much more subdued than his previous bids.
In a letter to Congress, Chavez said he would receive a form
of therapy known as hyperbaric oxygenation, which is often used
for the prevention and treatment of bone decay caused by
radiation therapy, according to the American Cancer Society.