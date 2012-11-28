* Latest health twist renews speculation on Chavez's future
* Treatment is for "oxygenation" after cancer radiation
* Opposition calls for more transparency
By Andrew Cawthorne and Jeff Franks
CARACAS/HAVANA, Nov 28 Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez was back in Cuba on Wednesday for cancer-linked medical
treatment that revived questions about the viability of his
socialist rule and left Venezuelans again guessing about his
exact condition.
After weeks of scarce public appearances, Chavez, 58,
announced in a letter on Tuesday that he was going to Havana for
therapy known as "hyperbaric oxygenation" - a method used to
reduce bone decay caused by radiation therapy.
In Cuba, Chavez enjoys the friendship of past and present
Cuban leaders Fidel and Raul Castro, plus guaranteed privacy on
the tightly controlled Caribbean island.
Venezuelans, who have been endlessly speculating about
Chavez's cancer since it was diagnosed in mid-2011, were not
sure what to make of the latest twist - debating whether it was
normal post-radiation treatment or a serious downturn.
"I really don't know what he has," Chavez's cousin,
Guillermo Frias, told Reuters from the president's rural
hometown state Barinas. "But anyway, I always pray for him every
night. I stop at a shrine on the corner and always remember him.
"I hope he recovers fine. I'm sure he will. The election
campaign was tough for him. He went too far."
Though he had declared himself cured, Chavez appeared
exhausted at the end of his successful presidential re-election
bid in October. He later admitted radiation had taken its toll.
"INVISIBLE MAN"
The normally garrulous and omnipresent leader has made only
a few, relatively short public appearances, mainly on state TV,
at his presidential palace since his victory on Oct. 7.
One opposition newspaper dubbed him "The Invisible Man".
Unlike multiple past trips to Cuba, during treatment for
three operations on two tumors in his pelvic area, state TV did
not show images of Chavez departing or arriving this time.
Chavez has open-ended authorization from Congress to travel,
but aims to be back at least for the Jan. 10 start of his new
term, if not for a couple of regional summits before.
His absence leaves newly appointed Vice President Nicolas
Maduro, 49 - a former bus driver and union leader - in a
prominent position amid speculation among Venezuelans over who
could replace Chavez should he leave power.
Congress head Diosdado Cabello, a former military comrade of
Chavez, is also often touted as a possible successor to lead the
ruling Socialist Party. Under the constitution, an election
would have to be held if Chavez were to leave office within the
first four years of his new six-year term.
Chavez's return to Cuba overshadowed the buildup to state
elections in Venezuela on Dec. 16, where the opposition aims to
overcome disappointment at their failure to win the presidency.
A prolonged absence by Chavez could potentially postpone
major policy decisions, such as a widely expected devaluation of
the bolivar currency after heavy pre-election state spending.
BONDS RISE
The hyperbaric oxygenation therapy, or HBOT, he is due to
receive involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber.
In addition to the bone-weakening side effects of radiation
on cancer sufferers, experts say HBOT is used to treat
conditions including infections, abscesses and decompression
sickness - or the "bends" - that can afflict deep sea divers.
Nelson Bocaranda, a prominent pro-opposition journalist,
said Chavez had been suffering intense pain in his bones and
waist area of late, forcing him to rest and take painkillers.
In his widely read "Rumors" column on Wednesday, Bocaranda
published a supposed medical report from Havana's Cimeq
hospital, with a relatively uninflammatory diagnosis.
"It is a matter of giving him therapy for pain and
stabilization so he has a better quality of life," said the
report, which could not be confirmed.
"His physical state is normal; loss of weight reasonable;
high tension constant; abdominal nausea and pains; good
emotional state but with variable depression; tolerable pain
thresholds and reaction to treatment applied. He's rested in
recent days and had little pressure from government functions."
Venezuelan officials, who frequently denounce Bocaranda as a
gossip and liar, gave no details of Chavez's health. One medical
source with knowledge of his treatment said the HBOT may last
several months and was a common "palliative treatment."
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who ran against Chavez
in the presidential poll, sent him best wishes for a "long life"
but also urged greater transparency.
"Nobody wants to play the rumor game," he told reporters.
"Venezuelans should be told with total transparency what the
situation is, what's the extent of this treatment. That's the
way it should be in Venezuela and how it is in other countries."
Given investor hopes for a more market-friendly government,
Venezuela's widely traded bonds rose for a second day.
The benchmark Global 27 bond and state oil
company PDVSA's closely watched 2022 bond were
both at year-high prices of $93.44 and $111.75 respectively.
"If we reference the past price action to treatments in
Cuba, there was a pattern of buying on his departure to Cuba and
selling on his return to Venezuela," Siobhan Morden, managing
director at Jefferies & Co., said in a research note.
On Venezuela's streets, there was both solidarity and
skepticism concerning Chavez's situation.
"That man doesn't have anything. He was never sick," said
motorbike taxi driver Omar Rivas, 55, surmising that the health
saga was a ploy by the president to win public sympathy.
Teacher Ana Maria Garcia, 26, had a kinder reading: "I don't
understand what he has, but I hope he recovers quickly. He's a
winner."