Venezuela's charismatic President Hugo Chavez is facing a re-election vote on October 7 that could prove to be the toughest race of his 13 years in power. But the president is sick with an unknown type of cancer and faces a course of radiation therapy after a third surgery in less than a year just as the grueling campaign season kicks into high gear.

Chavez's cancer throws the future of his socialist "revolution" into question and could reshape the region that has been influenced by Venezuela's leftists politics for more than a decade.

Here are some possible scenarios of what could happen in South America's top oil exporter:

CHAVEZ RECOVERS, HEADS STRONG INTO OCT. 7 VOTE

* After a recurrence of cancer last month, Chavez says he is recovering fast, denying rumors his cancer had metastasized, or spread. He said he will be home from Cuba, where he is being treated, by next Sunday. Recent state television broadcasts of Chavez carrying out day-to-day business from abroad are aimed at convincing the public he is fully at the helm of government and exuding good health.

* Senior government officials say they have no "Plan B" for the October 7 election and are sticking to Chavez as the ruling party's only candidate. They insist he will soon be back on the streets to woo voters.

* If Chavez can make another thundering comeback from cancer, it could give him a renewed sympathy bounce in the polls. After surviving some dozen votes, national protests and a brief coup, a recovery could add to his legend of being able to overcome anything, while making him more human in eyes of supporters.

* Chavez hitting the campaign trail and meeting face-to-face with voters across the country would suck the air out of the opposition's platform of focusing on problems of everyday Venezuelans. In the past, long absences for medical treatment allowed his rivals to take the limelight, a prospect he cannot afford during election season.

* The opposition wants to run a positive, non-confrontational campaign, but if Chavez takes the lead hurling insults, it will be harder for them not to respond. This would place them at a disadvantage with voters looking for an alternative to the attack tactics of the Chavez camp.

* The president will also be helped by a pre-election spending push on popular welfare programs funded by oil dollars, as the government rushes to finish thousands of housing units for the poor. Public spending has increased 55 percent during the first two months of 2012 over the same period last year, giving a tailwind to Chavez's election hopes, said Boris Segura from Nomura Securities.

* A healthy Chavez who appears strong enough to govern for another six years will be a formidable candidate.

CANCER WEAKENS CHAVEZ AND LIMITS HIS CAMPAIGN

* Chavez has said, however, that he will have to undergo radiation therapy, which cancer experts say can take a more serious physical toll than the chemotherapy he had last year. Daily treatments in the pelvis area could affect various organs and cause him pain and weakness that might leave him bed-ridden.

* A weakened Chavez, 57, will inevitably be contrasted to the energetic 39-year-old opposition candidate Henrique Capriles. Winning a strong mandate after a primary vote last month, the state governor has a good chance of rallying undecided voters who are fed up with out-of-control crime rates, shortages of basic products and high inflation.

* Polls show around a third of the electorate strongly behind Chavez, a third supporting the opposition and a third undecided. That last group will define the race and will be closely watching Chavez for signs of deterioration in his health that would raise questions about his ability to govern.

* If Chavez - who has dominated national political life since coming to power in 1999 - is forced to pull back from the helm, there is no obvious successor in the wings. None of the most prominent Chavez allies -- Vice President Elias Jaua, senior party officials Diosdado Cabello or Aristobulo Isturiz, Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro, the president's brother Adan Chavez, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez -- has his political skills or appeal either at the national level or within the party.

* Never one to delegate, he may instead have to fall back on "virtual campaigning" through frequent Twitter posts, pre-recorded televised speeches and phone calls to state television.

* The opposition will undoubtedly gain ground if Chavez is debilitated, although in volatile Venezuela, there is also a risk of chaos if he ends up losing by a thin margin. Cabello foreshadowed the possibility of post-election protests at a rally this weekend, saying: "When Chavez wins the presidency, the people will ... not accept sabotage. If they don't recognize Chavez's victory, people will take to the streets." Violent scuffles have already broken out. A shooting left several Capriles supporters injured at a recent event.

CHAVEZ'S HEALTH TAKES A TURN FOR THE WORSE

* The most explosive scenario could be if Chavez's heath rapidly spirals downward, or if he dies.

* Details about his condition have been cloaked in secrecy. Rumors abound that his cancer is much more serious than he admits. Chavez misinformed the public in the past, prematurely claiming he was "complete cured" just months before the cancer reappeared and required more surgery. With no clear information, it is impossible to know how long he has to live.

* Were Chavez to be incapacitated or die, his Vice President should take over for the rest of the six-year period under Article 233 of the constitution. Chavez could name a different heir from within his party ranks and tell his supporters to back his chosen candidate.

* It is unclear, though, if even a hand-picked replacement will be able to carry on the mantle of Venezuela's "21st Century Socialism," which many see as inextricably linked to Chavez's larger-than-life persona. The implications of that would go much further than Venezuela, given that the OPEC member props up communist-led Cuba, as well as other nations in Central America and the Caribbean, with cheap oil supplies.

* Chavez's state-driven economic policies have pushed down the price of Venezuelan bonds, which will undoubtedly rally on any sign he is terminally ill or will not continue in power. But uncertainty created by a power vacuum or a chaotic transition to a post-Chavez government could usher in a period of price volatility.

* If the president dies or disappears from the public eye before the election, Chavez's death would likely lead to in-fighting within his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in a last-minute attempt to find a replacement for the race. That would open a huge opportunity for the opposition to capitalize on voters' distrust of Chavez's closest allies as they angle for power. If he wins the election and then dies, the party that has historically revolved around one man may struggle to hold the country together without him.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Philip Barbara)