* Socialist leader had enthused about attending meeting
* Speculation rife about his health
BRASILIA, Dec 6 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
looks set to miss a regional trade summit in Brazil on Friday
after going to Cuba for cancer-related medical treatment,
officials said.
Chavez had been enthusiastic about attending the Mercosur
bloc's meeting in Brasilia to celebrate Venezuela's entry, so
his absence will fuel speculation about his health.
"It looks like he is not coming, but the Venezuelans have
not yet confirmed that," Brazilian foreign ministry spokesman
Tovar da Silva Nunes said.
In Caracas, a source at the Miraflores presidential palace
also said Chavez, 58, was not going to travel.
The recently re-elected socialist president has not been
seen in public for three weeks, and last week traveled to Cuba
for "hyperbaric oxygenation" treatment - normally used to treat
bone decay caused by radiation therapy.
Chavez has had three cancer surgeries in Cuba since
mid-2011, so even though officials were portraying the latest
treatment as normal follow-up after radiation, rumors are
rampant that it could be a more serious downturn.
Officials have given no detailed information about the
condition of Chavez, who has been in Cuba for nine days.