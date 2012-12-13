* "Corrective measures" stopped bleeding, minister says
By Brian Ellsworth and Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Dec 13 Venezuela's Hugo Chavez suffered
bleeding after a six-hour cancer operation in Cuba, the
government said on Thursday, adding to a stream of somber news
about the ailing president's condition.
Chavez's health has worsened dramatically since he won
re-election two months ago, casting doubt on the future of his
"21st century socialism" project, which won him huge support
among the poor but infuriated adversaries who call him a
fledgling dictator.
Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said doctors used
"corrective measures" to stop the bleeding that resulted from
the 58-year-old Chavez's cancer surgery on Tuesday.
It was his fourth operation since mid-2011. He claimed he
was cured earlier this year, and was able to campaign for the
election in October, but now appears to be fighting for his life
again.
"This process of recovery will take time because of the
complexity of the operation," Villegas said in a broadcast on
national television, adding that Chavez's condition had
improved.
"The patient is in a progressive and favorable recovery of
normal vital signs." He did not provide further details.
The ashen faces of cabinet ministers and somber tone of
their terse official statements since Tuesday's surgery appear
to suggest top government officials are preparing for the worst.
The president has refused to divulge the details of the
cancer diagnosed in June last year. He has had four operations
since then.
He won re-election by a big margin in October and is due to
start a new six-year term on Jan. 10. According to the
constitution, if he is unable to do so or steps down after
starting a new term, an election must be held within 30 days.
On Saturday, Chavez anointed Vice President Nicolas Maduro
as his heir apparent in case he had to step down - the first
time since he took office in 1999 that he has named a successor.
The 50-year-old Maduro, a former union organizer and loyal
Chavez disciple who is seen as a pragmatic moderate, would be
the ruling party's candidate.
'FATHERLAND IS SAFE'
Venezuelans held vigils and gathered in plazas to pray for
the president's swift return.
State TV launched a spot that opens with Chavez's voice
thundering "I am no longer myself, I am the people," followed by
Venezuelans of all ages telling the camera: "I am Chavez."
Another shows short clips of him singing folk songs with
supporters and reciting poetry. One rally for a "Chavista"
candidate at Sunday's regional elections kicked off with a
recording of the president singing the national anthem.
The Information Ministry published a document with the words
"Loyalty to Chavez - The fatherland is safe" over a picture of
Chavez and Maduro sitting below a painting of liberation hero
Simon Bolivar. Chavez is shown holding an ornate golden replica
of Bolivar's sword.
Senior government officials have begun cautiously preparing
people for the reality that Chavez may not survive.
"At the same time as we pray, we should be ready to turn our
sadness and pain into a force that can mobilize the people,"
Aristobulo Isturiz, a top ally of the president, told a rally of
red-clad supporters.
Even if he dies, Chavez is likely to cast a long shadow over
Venezuela's political landscape for years - not unlike Argentine
leader Juan Peron, whose 1950s populism is still the ideological
foundation of the country's dominant political party.
Elections shortly after the Venezuelan leader's death could
create an awkward scenario for the opposition. Campaigning on
day-to-day concerns such as crime and inflation would be
difficult in such an emotionally charged atmosphere.
BEYOND VENEZUELA
The implications of Chavez's illness go far beyond
Venezuela. Regional allies, most notably Cuba, have for years
relied on him for subsidized oil and fuel shipments.
It could also slow the resurgence of the left in Latin
America and weaken a global "anti-imperialist" alliance
stretching as far as Syria and Iran that has sought to undermine
the influence of the United States.
Energy companies are keenly watching events and hope that a
change in government will lead to greater access to the
country's vast crude oil reserves - the world's largest. Years
of combative state takeovers have alienated major oil companies.
Investors who pack their portfolios with Venezuelan bonds,
among the highest-yielding and most widely traded emerging
market debt, are hoping for more fiscal responsibility after a
year of blowout campaign spending.
Venezuela's opposition has begun discussing which candidate
they might field in a new presidential election.
Henrique Capriles, a state governor who lost to Chavez in
October but galvanized the opposition with a nationwide
house-to-house campaign tour, is the obvious choice to face
Maduro.
But he may not be able to count on the support of all the 20
or so parties that make up the opposition's coalition, some of
which are anxious to field their own candidate.
"There are no automatic candidacies," said Pedro Benitez of
the opposition party Democratic Action.
The opposition hopes to retain its seven state governorships
out of 23.
The key will be whether Capriles can win re-election on
Sunday as governor of Miranda state, where he faces a challenge
from Elias Jaua, a Chavez protege and former vice president. If
Capriles loses, half a dozen opposition figures could emerge as
possible candidates for a new presidential election.
The polls in Miranda are mixed, with one showing Capriles
way ahead and another giving Jaua a 5 percentage point lead.
Rallies for Socialist Party candidates ahead of Sunday's
vote have become mass vigils for the president's health.
"We have a great chance to win all 23 governorships. That
would be the best support we can give Chavez," the president's
brother Adan, who is running for re-election in Barinas state,
told a rally.