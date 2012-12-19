* Ailing president due to be sworn in again on Jan. 10
* Socialist leader recovering from cancer surgery in Cuba
* Cabello believes 'will of the people' matters most
By Daniel Wallis and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, Dec 19 A Venezuelan government official
has for the first time raised the possibility that Hugo Chavez's
Jan. 10 inauguration could be delayed as the president struggles
to recover from his latest cancer surgery.
Few details have been given about the 58-year-old Chavez's
condition after his fourth operation in 18 months. Officials say
he is lucid, but that doctors treated him for unexpected
bleeding and then a respiratory infection after last week's
procedure.
Comments by Diosdado Cabello, a leader in Congress and close
ally of the president, suggested government officials may
postpone the inauguration to accommodate Chavez's recovery.
Any delay would outrage Venezuela's opposition, which has
insisted for months that Chavez officially hand over power while
he convalesces in Cuba. The constitution says he should be sworn
in again on Jan. 10, but there are conflicting interpretations
as to what would happen if he is not.
"You can't tie the will of the people to one date. If you
didn't do it that day, if it isn't the tenth, doesn't the will
of eight million people count?" local media quoted Cabello as
saying.
Cabello spoke after a Socialist Party news conference and
insisted that he was offering only his personal opinion and not
the "official position" of his party or the national assembly.
He said the assembly could ask the Supreme Court, widely
believed to be under the thumb of Chavez allies, for a ruling on
any possible postponement. He cited one case in which he said a
mayor had been given a three-month extension on an inauguration
date.
Cabello is a military man who participated in the failed
1992 coup attempt that made Chavez famous. He is the third most
powerful figure in the government after Chavez's heir apparent,
Vice President Nicolas Maduro.
One constitutional law professor said Chavez's inability to
begin his third term on Jan. 10 would not automatically trigger
new elections, as has been widely reported in media.
"The issue always ends up in a debate in parliament. It's
the whole assembly that will decide" through a majority vote if
the president is no longer fit for office, said Jose Vicente
Haro of the Universidad Catolica Andres Bello in Caracas.
'RISK OF ANARCHY'
The confusion threatens to create an unruly transition to a
post-Chavez government in the OPEC nation, where the former
soldier has vastly expanded presidential powers and built a
near-cult following.
Maduro said in a press conference that government leaders
were focused on Chavez's recovery, skirting a direct question
about the possibility of changing the swearing-in date.
"Right now we are focused on praying and maintaining our
faith .... so that our commander in chief and president can
fulfill his sacred duty of being sworn in for a new term on Jan.
10," Maduro said.
The Supreme Court could rule on the issue if necessary, he
added.
Opposition leaders decried Cabello's comments as a sign that
the Socialist Party could fiddle with succession rules to
accommodate Chavez's recovery.
"They law guarantees order and peace. We must respect the
constitution with no shortcuts because this could lead to
anarchy, which nobody wants," said opposition legislator Hiram
Gaviria. "There is no need for any interpretation by the Supreme
Court."
The government said late on Tuesday that Chavez was "stable"
again but needed complete rest after suffering a respiratory
infection.
Chavez himself raised the possibility of his incapacitation
before leaving for Cuba, naming Maduro as his preferred
successor and urging Venezuelans to vote for the former bus
driver if there were a new presidential election.
The consequences are huge, not just for a nation with the
world's largest crude oil reserves, but also for an alliance of
left-wing Latin American governments led by Chavez and dependent
on his oil-fueled generosity to help support their economies.
One ally, Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, said on
Twitter that Chavez was recovering satisfactorily "and has even
resumed work ... we have faith and hope that he will win this
battle."
A new election would likely pit Maduro against opposition
leader Henrique Capriles. In a sign of how the political forces
are shaping up in Venezuela, Chavez allies won 20 out of 23
governorships in state elections on Sunday.