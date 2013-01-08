BRIEF-Kinross resumes drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* LKA Gold Inc - reports that Kinross drilling contractors have mobilized and resumed drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
CARACAS Jan 8 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez will miss Thursday's scheduled swearing-in ceremony for his third term due to health problems, the government said in a letter to Congress read out on Tuesday.
Chavez has not been heard from since undergoing his fourth cancer surgery in Cuba on Dec. 11, and officials have described his condition as delicate.
* LKA Gold Inc - reports that Kinross drilling contractors have mobilized and resumed drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* Amazon fulfillment center to open in Fresno, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: