* Chavez not heard from since Dec. 11 cancer surgery
* Opposition accuses government of violating constitution
By Brian Ellsworth and Diego Ore
CARACAS, Jan 8 Venezuela will postpone the
inauguration of President Hugo Chavez for a new term due to
health problems, the government said on Tuesday, another sign
the socialist leader's cancer may be bringing an end to his 14
years in power.
The 58-year-old former soldier who has dominated the South
American OPEC nation since 1999 has not been heard from since
surgery on Dec. 11 in Cuba - his fourth operation since he was
diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in June 2011.
The announcement outraged opposition leaders who insist that
Chavez must be sworn in before the National Assembly on Jan. 10
as laid out in the constitution, or temporarily step aside and
leave an ally in power.
"The commander president wants us to inform that, based on
his medical team's recommendations, the post-operative recovery
should extend past Jan. 10," said Vice President Nicolas Maduro,
Chavez's chosen successor, in a letter read to the legislature.
"As a result, he will not be able to be present at the
National Assembly on that date."
The letter said authorities would seek another date for the
inauguration ceremony but did not say when it would take place
or give a time frame for Chavez's return from Havana.
Rather than being sworn in by the legislature, he would take
his oath at a later date before the Supreme Court, the letter
said, as allowed by the constitution.
Government leaders insist Chavez is completely fulfilling
his duties as head of state, even though official medical
bulletins say he has a severe pulmonary infection and has had
trouble breathing.
The government has called for a massive rally outside the
presidential palace on Thursday, and allied presidents including
Uruguay's Jose Mujica and Bolivia's Evo Morales have confirmed
they will visit Venezuela this week despite Chavez's absence.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has announced plans
to visit Chavez in Havana on Friday.
But the unprecedented silence by the president - famous for
regularly speaking for hours in meandering broadcasts - has left
many convinced he could be in his last days.
His resignation or death would upend politics in the
oil-rich nation, where he enjoys a deity-like status among poor
supporters thankful for his social largesse.
His critics call him a fledgling dictator who has squandered
billions of dollars from crude sales while dashing the
independence of state institutions.
CONSTITUTION DISPUTE
The constitution does not specify what happens if the
president does not take office on Jan. 10.
The Supreme Court, controlled by Chavez allies, called a
news conference for Wednesday. It is widely expected to announce
an interpretation of the constitution that will give Chavez
leeway to take office when he is fit to do so.
If he dies or steps aside, new elections would be called
within 30 days. Before leaving for Havana in December, the
president instructed his supporters to back Maduro in that vote
if he were unable to continue.
Opposition leaders argue that Congress chief and Chavez ally
Diosdado Cabello should take over, as mandated by the
constitution if the president's absence is formally declared.
Cabello has ruled that out, saying the president continues
to be in charge.
"Who could have believed the opposition would be screaming
for Diosdado Cabello to be given the presidency of the
republic?" he said during a rambunctious session of Congress.
"That's crazy, the opposition is losing it."
Meanwhile opposition deputies accused the Socialist Party of
failing to follow Chavez's instructions - a scene that would
have been unimaginable before Chavez's prolonged absence.
"President Chavez is the only one among you who has spoken
clearly," said opposition leader Julio Borges.
He was drowned out by pro-Chavez deputies clapping and
chanting the socialist leader's name and rebuffed by Cabello,
who had long been considered a potential successor to Chavez
until he was passed over for Maduro.
"It's not my fault you weren't chosen, don't take your
frustration out on me," Borges quipped.
Another opposition deputy complained that during the debate
a copy of the constitution was thrown across the chamber from
the direction of the Socialist Party's deputies.
Chavez's supporters have held near-daily vigils for his
recovery, while opposition activists accuse the president's
allies of a Cuban-inspired manipulation of the situation.
Maduro has taken over the day-to-day running of the
government and looks set to continue in the role past Thursday.
The mustachioed former bus driver lacks Chavez's charisma,
but he has sought to imitate the president's style with
vituperative attacks on the opposition and televised
ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
With the micro-managing Chavez away, major policy decisions
in Venezuela, such as a widely expected devaluation of the
bolivar currency, appear to be on hold.
Venezuelan bond prices, which had soared in recent weeks on
Chavez's health woes, dipped on Monday and Tuesday as investors'
expectations of a quick government change apparently dimmed.
"The 'regime change' euphoria seems excessive taking into
account the unclear legal transition and perhaps, more
importantly, the risk that regime change does not allow for
policy change," New York-based Jefferies' managing director
Siobhan Morden said in a note on the bonds.