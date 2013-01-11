* President has not been seen in a month
* Chavez missed Jan. 10 inauguration ceremony
* Leaders of Argentina, Peru also in Havana
By Daniel Wallis and Diego Ore
CARACAS, Jan 11 Venezuela's Vice President
Nicolas Maduro will fly to Cuba on Friday to visit
cancer-stricken Hugo Chavez, a month after the socialist leader
underwent his fourth operation in 18 months.
The 58-year-old president has neither been seen nor heard
from since the surgery, and he has suffered multiple
post-operative complications including a severe lung infection.
He missed his own inauguration on Thursday, but the Supreme
Court said he could be sworn in later - in theory meaning he
could remain in office for weeks or months from a Havana
hospital. There has been no firm evidence he is conscious.
"I'm going to give our commander-president the good news
about how the people are working, making revolution with
courage, discipline and enthusiasm," Maduro said in a televised
broadcast.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, a friend and ally of
Venezuela's socialist leader, arrived in Cuba on Friday and said
she planned to take Chavez a Bible.
Talking to reporters at Havana's landmark Hotel Nacional,
she said she would have lunch with President Raul Castro and his
older brother and predecessor, Fidel Castro, and then expected
to meet members of Chavez's family.
"This is not a visit for making comments or giving
interviews but simply of solidarity and fellowship with someone
who is a friend," Fernandez said.
Peru's President Ollanta Humala - whom Maduro called another
"comrade in arms" of the Venezuelan president - also visited the
Cuban capital on Friday.
Humala said he was in Havana to sign various accords but
that he would also inquire about Chavez's condition.
"We all wish ... a quick improvement," the Peruvian leader
said on his arrival at the airport.
SILENCE FROM CHAVEZ
Unlike after Chavez's previous cancer operations in Cuba,
the government has published no photos or video of the former
soldier's recovery. Neither has he made any of his normally
frequent phone calls back home to Venezuelan state television.
While Maduro has said he spoke to Chavez by telephone and in
person during a previous visit to Havana, his comment on Dec. 24
that the president had been up walking and doing exercises was
met with derision from many in the South American country.
Perhaps more than anything, the silence from the normally
garrulous leader famous for his lengthy diatribes has led many
to believe his 14 years in power may be coming to an end.
In his absence, government officials were forced to postpone
a ceremony on Thursday to swear him in for the new six-year term
that he won at a presidential election in October.
A clutch of Latin American and Caribbean leaders attended a
rally that went ahead in Caracas regardless, where thousands of
red-shirted loyalists held aloft copies of the constitution and
were symbolically sworn-in in Chavez's place.
His condition is a top concern of officials in Cuba and
other allied nations whose leftist governments have long
benefited from years of Chavez's oil-fueled generosity.
Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader who shares his
boss's radical views, is in day-to-day charge of the government
until there is clarity over whether the president will return.
He has sought to imitate Chavez's bombastic rhetoric in
speeches but struggles to emulate the folksy charisma of the
president, who grew up in humble surroundings and became one of
the world's best-known heads of state.
Venezuela's opposition leaders are furious at what they see
as a Cuban-inspired manipulation of the constitution by Maduro
and other top "Chavista" figures aimed at preventing the naming
of a caretaker president due to Chavez's absence.
Should Chavez die or have to step down, a new election would
be called and would likely pit Maduro against opposition leader
Henrique Capriles, the 40-year-old governor of Miranda state.