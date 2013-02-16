* Supporters thrilled at first images since surgery
* Copies of the photos go on sale in Caracas
* Opponents unhappy at "rule from Havana"
(Adds student protest)
By Girish Gupta and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Feb 16 President Hugo Chavez's
supporters joyfully brandished first photographs of him since
cancer surgery two months ago while opposition activists said
the images were worrying evidence of Venezuela's political
vacuum.
In a first proof of life since his six-hour operation in
Cuba on Dec. 11, authorities published four photos on Friday
showing Chavez lying in a hospital bed smiling next to his
daughters.
Underlining the gravity of his situation, however, an
accompanying statement said the 58-year-old socialist leader was
breathing through a tracheal tube and struggling to speak.
Within hours, the photos were on sale in Caracas streets,
where some of Chavez's passionate supporters clutched them to
their hearts as if they were a religious icon.
"It doesn't matter that he can't talk. We understood his
message," said Aniluz Serrano, 57, selling prints in colonial
Bolivar Square, named for Venezuela's independence hero and
Chavez's idol, Simon Bolivar.
"When I saw this photo, I thought how beautiful, here he is
calling on the people to keep fighting. When I see this smile, I
can see Christ, I can see Simon Bolivar."
The photos and new medical details confirmed what most
Venezuelans already assumed - that Chavez is seriously ill and
may not be able to return to the presidency.
He has ruled the South American OPEC nation since 1999,
maintaining huge popularity among the poor thanks to
oil-financed welfare policies and his common touch, while
alienating private business with nationalizations and taking an
authoritarian line on opponents.
Vice President Nicolas Maduro and other allies say Chavez
remains the head of state, signing decrees and giving
instructions - sometimes in writing - from Havana.
"President Chavez in full recovery," was the headline of
various state media. "He's alive ... he will be back," said Idan
Sotto, 24, buying one of the photos in downtown Caracas.
PICKING OVER THE PHOTOS
Opposition politicians believe such optimism is misplaced,
given Chavez's obvious frailty, and are renewing demands for
more detailed information on his condition and ability to rule.
Should he be formally declared unable to govern, an election
would be called within 30 days, probably pitting Maduro against
opposition leader and state governor Henrique Capriles.
Capriles lost an October presidential election, and the
opposition coalition is struggling to remain united, with some
pushing for a more militant approach to Chavez's absence.
"Venezuelan sovereignty is being given away to the Cuban
government," one of the most strident opposition leaders, Maria
Corina Machado, told Reuters in reaction to the photos.
"It is obvious the photos were to make the world believe
Hugo Chavez is in charge of government but what they've done is
precisely the opposite ... I'd like to ask a question to any
democratic citizen in the world: could you imagine a situation
in which you have 69 days with no word from your president?"
As well as predictable political bickering, the photos
spawned a plethora of online scrutiny and theories.
Some hunted for evidence of image editing. Others simply
mocked the photos as the typical recourse of an autocratic and
secretive government trying to spin a dire situation.
"It's hard to see why reading the dreadfully boring Granma
would generate smiles," said columnist Andres Canizalez, in an
opposition newspaper, referring to the Cuban Communist Party's
daily newspaper that Chavez is clutching in the photos.
About 20 students protested for a third day in front of the
Cuban Embassy in Caracas, standing in chains and holding copies
of the constitution as police stood on guard.
"What certainty do we have with these photos? We need an
independent medical board to go to Havana. It's our right as
Venezuelans to know what's happening," said one protester Alexa
Hauber, 25.
Many Venezuelans commented on the irony of the loss of
Chavez's voice given his famously garrulous and bombastic
rhetoric - from a thundering denunciation of then-U.S. President
George W. Bush as the "devil" at the United Nations, to
hours-long, meandering speeches that have been a staple of
political life at home.
Though it is impossible to predict what the next few months
may hold for Venezuela, all sides agree Chavez will leave a
lasting imprint on the country.
"Chavismo will probably last generations. It will not die,"
Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said, seeing a parallel with
1950s populist Argentine leader Juan Peron whose memory and
ideology remain highly influential.
"The death of Peron was not the death of Peronism in
Argentina."
(Editing by Vicki Allen)