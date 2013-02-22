BRIEF-Evolva in contract negotiations with US government regarding Zika
* Evolva in contract negotiations with the US government for funding to advance nootkatone against Zika
CARACAS Feb 21 Venezuela's cancer-stricken President Hugo Chavez is still suffering breathing problems after his operation in Cuba more than two months ago, the government said on Thursday.
"The breathing insufficiency that emerged post-operation persists, and the tendency has not been favorable, so it is still being treated," read the first official communique on Chavez's health since his return to Venezuela on Monday. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Todd Eastham)
* Evolva in contract negotiations with the US government for funding to advance nootkatone against Zika
* Says its controlling shareholder and parties acting in concert have unloaded 2.4 percent stake in the company between May 17 and May 24