CARACAS Feb 21 Venezuela's cancer-stricken President Hugo Chavez is still suffering breathing problems after his operation in Cuba more than two months ago, the government said on Thursday.

"The breathing insufficiency that emerged post-operation persists, and the tendency has not been favorable, so it is still being treated," read the first official communique on Chavez's health since his return to Venezuela on Monday. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Todd Eastham)