CARACAS, March 1 Hugo Chavez's son-in-law mocked
this week's crescendo of rumors that the Venezuelan president
may be dead or dying from the cancer he has been treated for
since mid-2011.
"The launching of absurd and bizarre rumors by the right
wing simply discredits them and isolates them further from the
people," wrote Jorge Arreaza, who is also Venezuela's science
minister, on his Twitter account late on Thursday.
Speculation about Chavez, 58, reached a fever pitch this
week, fed in part by assertions from Panama's former ambassador
to the Organization of American States (OAS), Guillermo Cochez,
to media that the Venezuelan leader had died.
Apart from one set of photos showing Chavez in a hospital
bed, he has not been seen or heard from in public since Dec. 11
cancer surgery in Cuba, his fourth such operation. He returned
to a military hospital in Caracas last week.
Vice President Nicolas Maduro, now Venezuela's de facto
leader and Chavez's preferred successor, repeated several times
during the week that the president was "fighting for his life"
and urged Venezuelans to be patient with the situation.
Opposition politicians say the government is being deceitful
about the president's real condition.
On the street, Venezuelans are extremely anxious, endlessly
speculating over Chavez's state and wondering what the potential
end of his 14-year rule might mean for them.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Vicki Allen)