* Cancer threatening to end his 14-year-old rule
* Officials say Chavez is "fighting" for his life
By Andrew Cawthorne and Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, March 1 Senior aides and relatives of
Venezuela's Hugo Chavez countered on Friday a crescendo of
rumors that the socialist president may be dead from cancer,
saying he was still battling for his life.
"There he is, continuing his fight, his battle, and we are
sure of victory!" his older brother Adan Chavez, the governor of
Barinas state, told cheering supporters.
Speculation about Chavez, 58, hit fever pitch this week, fed
in part by assertions from Panama's former ambassador to the
Organization of American States (OAS), Guillermo Cochez, that
the Venezuelan leader had died.
"The launching of absurd and bizarre rumors by the right
wing simply discredits them and isolates them further from the
people," Chavez's son-in-law Jorge Arreaza, who is also the
country's science minister, said on Twitter.
Apart from one set of photos showing Chavez lying in a
hospital bed, he has not been seen nor heard from in public
since Dec. 11 cancer surgery in Cuba, his fourth such operation.
The president made a surprise pre-dawn return to a military
hospital in Caracas last week, with none of the fanfare that had
accompanied his previous homecomings after treatment.
Vice President Nicolas Maduro, the OPEC nation's de facto
leader and Chavez's preferred successor, said several times this
week that the president was fighting for life and urged
Venezuelans to be patient.
Opposition politicians accuse the government of being
deceitful about Chavez's condition, and compare the secrecy over
his medical details with the transparency shown by other Latin
American leaders who have suffered cancer.
Cochez said Chavez's relatives had switched off his life
support several days ago after he had been in a vegetative state
since the end of December. He challenged Venezuela's government
to prove him wrong by showing the president in public.
HIGH STAKES
Across the South American nation of 29 million people,
Venezuelans are extremely anxious, speculating almost non-stop
about Chavez's condition and wondering what the potential end of
his 14-year rule might mean for them.
Adding to the tension, several dozen opposition-supporting
students have chained themselves together in a Caracas street,
demanding to see the president and arguing that Maduro has no
right to rule because he was not elected.
With everyone on edge, the relatively routine shooting by
police of a murder suspect during a gun battle in downtown
Caracas on Friday forced Information Minister Ernesto Villegas
to take to Twitter to issue reassurances.
"(Some people) took advantage of the episode to try to sow
panic in the city center," he said. "The situation is calm."
Should Chavez die or step down, an election would be held
within 30 days, probably pitting Maduro against opposition
leader and state governor Henrique Capriles for leadership of
the country which boasts the world's biggest oil reserves.
The stakes are high for the region, too, given Chavez's role
as the most vocal critic of Washington in Latin America and with
the aid he has given leftist governments from Cuba to Bolivia.
Amid the flurry of rumors, Spain's ABC newspaper said on
Friday that Chavez had been taken to a presidential retreat on
La Orchila island in the Caribbean off Venezuela's coast with
his closest family to face the "final stages" of his cancer.
Venezuelan officials have frequently lambasted ABC as being
part of an "ultra-right" conspiracy spreading lies about Chavez.
"The bourgeoisie harass him and they assault him
constantly," Maduro said on Friday. "Stop the attacks on the
commander! Stop the rumors, stop trying to create instability!"
In the latest of a series of short updates on Chavez's
health, the government said last week that his breathing
difficulties had worsened, and he was using a tracheal tube.
Officials say he suffered a severe respiratory infection
following the six-hour operation he had in December for a cancer
that was first detected in his pelvic region in June 2011.
Chavez has never said what type of cancer he has.
Remarkably, two opinion polls this week showed that a
majority of Venezuelans - 60 percent in one survey, 57 percent
in another - believe he will be cured.
Chavez's millions of passionate supporters, who love his
down-to-earth style and heavy spending of oil revenue on welfare
policies, are struggling to imagine Venezuela without him.
"Of course, he's coming back, back to government," said Jose
Urbina, 47, buying photos of Chavez at a pro-government rally.
"I want to remember him. I want to put them in my house."
(Additional reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Vicki Allen)