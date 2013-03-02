* VP tells country to beware "rumor-mongers, destabilizers"
* Opposition demands more details on Chavez's condition
(Adds opposition, information minister, Chavez daughter,
details)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, March 2 Ailing Venezuelan President
Hugo Chavez has been undergoing "tougher" new treatment for
cancer, including chemotherapy at the military hospital where he
has been for the past two weeks, his vice president said.
Speaking after a Catholic Mass to pray for Chavez's health,
Nicolas Maduro described how the socialist president had
personally given the order to leave Cuba in mid-February, two
months after his latest cancer surgery there.
"He said, 'I've taken the decision to return to Venezuela,
I'm going to enter a new phase of complementary treatments,
tougher and more intense, I want to be in Caracas,'" Maduro
said in the comments late on Friday.
"Do you know what the complementary treatments are? They are
the chemotherapies applied to patients after operations," he
added outside a chapel in the Caracas military hospital.
Apart from one set of photos showing Chavez in a Havana
hospital bed, he has not been seen or heard from in public since
the Dec. 11 surgery in Cuba, his fourth operation since the
disease was detected in mid-2011.
Chavez had previous rounds of chemo- and radiotherapy, which
at times left him bald and bloated. He twice wrongly declared
himself cured.
Furious at rumors swirling all week that Chavez may have
died, Maduro said chemotherapy was only possible because his
condition had actually improved in January after a delicate few
weeks following the December operation.
Chavez's No. 2 urged Venezuelans to be on guard against
"rumor-mongers" and "destabilizers," saying right-wing
politicians in the United States were in league with Venezuela's
opposition to spread lies about his boss.
"Sadly, the opposition live in a world of hatred,
wrongdoing, bad feelings and bad desires," Maduro said, adding
that Chavez had become sick from overworking.
"He neglected his own body to give our people his work, his
love, his life," Maduro said, confirming Chavez was still using
a tracheal tube to breathe and was communicating with family and
aides through written messages and other "creative" means.
'THEY MUST SHOW HIM'
Opposition leaders have accused Maduro of lying about
Chavez's condition. Several dozen anti-government students have
chained themselves up in public to demand proof that the
president is alive and in Venezuela.
"We challenge Nicolas Maduro to say where Hugo Chavez is.
They must show him," opposition leader Pablo Medina said during
a visit on Saturday to the students in Caracas.
Chavez's family and supporters are smarting at the crescendo
of rumors that surfaced this week in news media and on the
Internet. They have ranged from a claim by a Panamanian diplomat
that Chavez's family had switched his life support off, to a
Spanish newspaper report he had gone to die on an island refuge.
"Let's see, let's see, gentlemen in the laboratory, what
rumors have you prepared for us today?" said Information
Minister Ernesto Villegas.
Chavez's daughter, Maria Gabriela, complained about the
media scrutiny of her face during the Mass on Friday night. Her
somber expression was interpreted by some on Twitter as a sign
her father was near death.
"I can't be happy if my father is ill ... In the next Mass,
I'll have to dance and laugh," she tweeted.
Should Chavez die or step down, a vote would be held within
30 days, probably pitting Maduro against opposition leader and
state governor Henrique Capriles for leadership of a nation that
holds the world's biggest oil reserves. Capriles lost to Chavez
in last year's election.
The stakes are also high for the region. Chavez has been the
most vocal Latin American critic of Washington and financed
hefty aid programs for leftist governments from Cuba to Bolivia.
(Additional reporting by Mario Naranjo; Editing by Peter
Cooney)